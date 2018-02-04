How to Watch Super Bowl Live Stream

Fire up the smartphone, laptop or connected TV: You can watch Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4 — featuring the New England Patriots defending their title against the Philadelphia Eagles — for free online, along with all the ads and the halftime show featuring Justin Timberlake.

NBC Sports is broadcasting the game, which is being played at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium with a kickoff time of 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT). That will be preceded at 5 p.m. CT by player introductions, special ceremonies and the National Anthem sung by Pink.

Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl LII live stream in the U.S.:

Web: Viewers can access Sunday’s Super Bowl and related programming on the web at NBCSports.com and NBC.com, via a browser that supports HTML5 Media Source Extensions.

Viewers can access Sunday’s Super Bowl and related programming on the web at NBCSports.com and NBC.com, via a browser that supports HTML5 Media Source Extensions. Smartphones: NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LII will be available on mobile phones through apps for NFL Mobile (for iOS and Android), Yahoo Sports (for iOS and Android) and Verizon’s go90 (for iOS and Android).

NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LII will be available on mobile phones through apps for NFL Mobile (for iOS and Android), Yahoo Sports (for iOS and Android) and Verizon’s go90 (for iOS and Android). Tablets: Using the NBC Sports app, users can access the game on tablet devices for iOS and Android. The Super Bowl coverage on the NBC Sports app — which normally provides live-streaming access only to pay-TV subscribers — will be free for anyone in the U.S.

Using the NBC Sports app, users can access the game on tablet devices for iOS and Android. The Super Bowl coverage on the NBC Sports app — which normally provides live-streaming access only to pay-TV subscribers — will be free for anyone in the U.S. Connected TV Devices: The NBC Sports app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, select Samsung devices, and Microsoft’s Win10 and Xbox One.

The NBC Sports app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, select Samsung devices, and Microsoft’s Win10 and Xbox One. Internet TV Services: Providers that carry NBC in select local markets include Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Dish Network’s Sling TV, Sony’s PlayStation TV and FuboTV.

On American TV, Super Bowl LII will be broadcast on NBC stations as well as NBCUniversal’s Universo cable channel with a Spanish-language telecast.

The internet live-stream will carry NBC’s nationally televised Super Bowl ads as well as local spots delivered by NBC affiliates based on a user’s location. It also will include Justin Timberlake’s performance during the halftime show.

All told, NBC’s “Super Stream Sunday” will encompass 11 continuous hours of free streaming content. That started at 12 noon ET with pregame coverage and concludes with an airing of NBC primetime hit “This Is Us” at about 10 p.m. ET. NBC recommends a minimum broadband connection of 10 megabits per second for HD-quality streaming.

Internationally, Super Bowl LII will be broadcast live in 170 countries and territories (a full list of networks is available on the NFL’s website at this link). Subscribers of NFL Game Pass worldwide will be able to listen to the Super Bowl telecast.