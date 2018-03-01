Watch a Preview From the Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Documentary ‘Friends of Wonder’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Today, the file-transfer service WeTransfer, in conjunction with Matador Records, released “Friends of Wonder,” a documentary film about Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s tour together filmed at the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. Directed by Kurt Vincent and Irene Chin (“The Lost Arcade”), “Friends of Wonder” tells the story of the duo’s friendship and the creative collaboration that led to their 2017 album, “Lotta Sea Lice,” and subsequent tour. The narrative is interspersed with live footage of the pair’s 2017 concert at the historic, community-run, Loew’s Jersey Theatre (located in — go figure — Jersey City, New Jersey).

The documentary is the latest feature on WePresent, an editorial platform by WeTransfer that has 1 million monthly viewers and is focused on music, photography, arts and culture content from around the world. Previous Friends of Wonder projects include FKA Twigs’ “Baltimore Dance Project” documentary; a collaboration with Bjork on the video for her song “Arisen My Senses” directed by Jesse Kanda and Arca; a commemorative zine detailing the making of Sampha’s Mercury Prize-winning album “Process”; and an online exhibition called “A Message From Earth” that celebrated the Voyager Golden Record’s 40th anniversary with new pieces from over 40 contributors.

“While editing the movie Irene and I would constantly look at each other and smile — we were editing scenes with two of our favorite musicians performing in a magical setting,” Vincent recalled. “We dreamed up this crazy movie about a mysterious movie palace and this concert — and the film turned out exactly how we imagined it. That’s not always how it works out.”

WeTransfer VP of Marketing Stephen Canfield said, “WeTransfer comes from the creative community and we’re obsessed with creative ideas. That’s why we help over 40 million people send a billion files back and forth each month — they’re in the process of making something, and they’re creatives like us. Supporting the arts has been a central part of our purpose for that reason.”