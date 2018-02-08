You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Stream the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

PyeongChang Winter Olympics
For the first time, NBC will live-stream all 1,800-plus hours of the Winter Olympics.

The PyeongChang 2018 live stream of all the competitions will be available on connected TVs, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app across all platforms. The Games will be shown on five television networks — NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, and the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA — another first for the Winter Games. Additionally, users can access three digital-only programs, a news desk that posts Olympics updates throughout the day, and a live stream of all practices.

The three digital-only programs available are “Gold Zone,” “Olympic Ice,” and “Off the Post.” This marks the first time the games will be covered live across all time zones. The coverage on all platforms combined totals more than 2,400 hours.

The TV coverage began on Wednesday with mixed doubles curling. Users could watch the stream of this event on the same day starting at 7 p.m. ET.

NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics starts on Thursday, the night before the Opening Ceremony commences, at 8 p.m. ET. The first footage will be live figure skating. The stream continues until the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 25.

This will be the 16th time NBCUniversal has presented the Olympic Games.

