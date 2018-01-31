Where to Watch the 2018 State of the Union Live Online

President Trump is scheduled to hold his first State of the Union speech Tuesday. The speech is getting broad coverage across all major TV networks, and there will also once again be numerous opportunities to stream it online. Here’s where and how to tune in for those live streams:
- ABC News is live streaming the speech on YouTube, as well as via its mobile apps and apps for Xbox One, Apple TV and Roku starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
- Bloomberg will stream the speech on its YouTube channel.
- CBS News is live streaming both the speech itself and the Democratic response as well as some of its coverage of the event on YouTube, on its website, as well as via its mobile, Apple TV, Xbox, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku apps starting at 2 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
- C-Span is streaming the speech live on YouTube starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
- FactStream, an initiative of the Duke Reporters’ Lab, will offer live fact-checking of the speech via its iPhone app.
- Fox News will stream the speech live on its website.
- NBC News will stream the speech on its YouTube channel, as well as on NBCNews.com. The stream will also feature reactions from former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Obama and current head writer/producer for Funny or Die.
- The New York Times will stream the speech on its YouTube channel.
- NPR is live streaming an audio version of the speech on its website as well as on Google- and Alexa-powered smart speakers from 9p.m. ET to 11p.m. ET.
- Telemundo will host a Spanish-language translated live stream as well as Spanish-language coverage on its YouTube channel.
- Twitter is streaming the speech live on its site as well as via its mobile and TV apps.
- Univision will stream the speech on its YouTube channel.
- The Washington Post is streaming the speech live on its website.
- The White House will stream the speech on its official YouTube channel as well as its Facebook page.
We’ll continue to update this list as more information becomes available.