Warner Bros. Digital Networks Taps Patty Hirsh to Head Streaming Group, DramaFever CEO Seung Bak to Exit

Patty Hirsch, previously one of Time Inc.’s top digital execs, is taking over the helm of Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ streaming-video team.

With her hire, Seung Bak, current head of Warner Bros. Digital Labs and CEO of DramaFever, will be leaving the company after “a multiweek transition plan” to pursue entrepreneurial projects, the company said. Suk Park, DramaFever’s other co-founder, remains at Warner Bros. as a lead for Korean productions and acquisitions.

Warner Bros. Digital Networks formed the centralized streaming group after acquiring DramaFever, a subscription VOD service dedicated to Korean TV shows and movies, from SoftBank in 2016.

Hirsch, in her new role as senior VP and GM of Warner Bros. Digital Labs, will lead strategy and day-to-day management of the product and technology team that powers WBDN’s portfolio of digital offerings, which includes DramaFever, Turner’s Boomerang and the forthcoming DC Entertainment direct-to-consumer service. She also will oversee DramaFever.

Based in New York, Hirsch reports to Jay Levine, EVP of Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

“I am thrilled that Patty is joining the fast-growing Warner Bros. Digital Networks family,” said Craig Hunegs, president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks and president of business and strategy for Warner Bros. Television Group. “Along with her wealth of knowledge, Patty brings to Warner Bros. Digital Labs a passion for, and commitment to, innovating through technology that will help take this group to new levels of success.”

Prior to joining Warner Bros. Digital Networks, Hirsch most recently was senior VP of digital for Time Inc. and GM of the sports group overseeing more than 25 digital brands. Before that, she worked at CBS Interactive, where she was VP & GM digital media, as well as Muze (now part of TiVo) and Synacor. She also served as director of broadband products at cable operator Charter Communications.

Hirsch commented, “It is a privilege to work with such a talented team to help enhance the existing product offering while furthering plans that will continue to bring Warner Bros. closer to the consumer.”

Formed in 2016, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ portfolio includes Boomerang; DramaFever; FilmStruck (a partnership with Turner); Machinima; Stage 13; Uninterrupted, a joint venture with LeBron James; Ellen Digital Ventures, a partnership with Ellen DeGeneres; and a DC-branded digital service debuting in 2018.