NFL Star Von Miller to Host Live Comedy-Variety Show for Facebook Watch

Denver Broncos star Von Miller is heading to Watch as the host of a live weekly comedy-variety series to originate from his mansion in the Mile-High City.

“Von Miller’s Studio 58” is described as a mix of comedy bits, celebrity guests and conversations between Miller and his brothers — Vins, Tony, and Cyrus — and some of his NFL teammates as well as interaction with fans via . The series hails from High Noon Entertainment, known for producing TLC’s “Cake Boss” and HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.”

Facebook Watch has ordered eight episodes of the series, which bows Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

“Having my own show is a dream come true,” Miller said. “I look forward to bringing the fans into my home and into my world each week. I know we are going to have some fun.”

Miller’s activity on social media (he boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers) made him an attractive choice to host a Facebook Watch series. Ricky Van Veen, Facebook’s global head of creative strategy, has said the social media giant is looking for original programming for the nascent Facebook Watch platform that integrates Facebook communications tools directly into the show.

Miller, High Noon chief Jim Berger, Scott Feeley and Scott Tomlinson are exec producers. Tomlinson (“Tosh.0”) is serving as showrunner.

“Von is smart, curious, funny and incredibly adventurous. He’s as energized and unpredictable off the field as he is on,” said High Noon Entertainment CEO Jim Berger. “With Facebook as our partner, this presents a unique chance for his legion of fans to interact with him and see the fascinating man behind the helmet.”

Miller is repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham, Joby Branion of Vanguard Sports, and Rob Wilson of C1MG.

Watch the trailer below.