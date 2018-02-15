HTC Raises Price of Viveport VR Subscription Service

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Subscriptions for the HTC Vive virtual reality (VR) headset are getting more expensive: The company is raising the price of its Viveport subscription service by $2 for new members on March 22, to $8.99 per month. Existing subscribers, or anyone who subscribes before that date, will be able to use Viveport for $6.99 per month until the end of the year.

Together with the price increase, Viveport is also introducing additional benefits for subscribers, including free codes for games and special discounts for paid titles. HTC launched its Viveport subscription service last April, and has since brought over 375 titles to the service. Subscribers can access five titles any given month.

The company shares 70 percent of the subscription revenue with participating VR publisher. This means that after the price increase, a VR studio will get $1.26 each time a user checks out one of their titles for a month.

HTC has yet to release subscriber numbers, but Vivepot president Rikard Steiber told Variety earlier this year that Viveport users already download more titles through subscriptions than as paid downloads.

Publishers still make more money with paid downloads than with subscriptions, Steiber explained. However,  he said that he’d expect subscriptions ultimately to become the biggest revenue driver as well.

