Vice Media Reveals 18.2% Gender Pay Gap in U.K. Operations

Vice Media has revealed a gender pay gap of 18.2% in favor of the male employees across its U.K. companies. The youth-focused media company informed its British-based staff of the figures, which show that the average hourly wage for men across the organization is 18.2% higher than their female colleagues – above the national average of 17.4%.

The company was not obligated to share its figures as part of the British government’s requirement that all U.K. firms with more than 250 employees share their pay gap data by the end of Wednesday. None of Vice’s individual British-based operations, which consist of Vice U.K., Level Print, i-D, Pulse, Vice U.K. TV and Starworks, have 250 employees, and Vice noted that the law does not look at the combined staffing of multiple entities. Together, Vice’s operations employ more than 400 people.

However, Vice management said they had compiled the figures and shared them with staff because the company was “committed to being open and transparent.” They said a global audit of pay across different roles and levels of the media company was also underway and would be completed before the end of the year.

Amazon also reported its numbers to the government by the Wednesday deadline, with each of its six U.K. operations reporting separately. Most showed a significant gender pay gap, most lopsidedly Amazon Video, which saw women earning 40.1% less on average.

Amazon Online U.K. posted an average gap of 17.4% in favor of men, Amazon Web Services a gap of 15.8%, and Amazon EU s.a.r.l’s U.K. branch a gap of 18.2%.

