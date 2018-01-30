Vice Chief Digital Officer Mike Germano Out Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Vice has fired its Chief Digital Officer Mike Germano following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, the company said in an email sent to staffers Tuesday. There’s still no word on the future of Vice president Andrew Creighton, who was suspended together with Germano in early January.

New York Times writer Emily Steel, who broke the story of the allegations against the two Vice executives back in December, was first to report on the firing on Twitter Tuesday.

In an email to staff, Vice Media announces that Mike Germano, the company's chief digital officer, will not be returning to the company following an investigation into his conduct. — Emily Steel (@emilysteel) January 30, 2018

Germano joined Vice in 2013 when the company acquired his digital ad agency Carrot Creative. Allegations against him reported by the New York Times included Germano allegedly telling a former staffer that he didn’t want to hire her because he wanted to have sex with her.

Following the reports on sexual misconduct, Vice co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi issued a statement that acknowledged creating a culture that fostered inappropriate behavior. “From the top down, we have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive,” the statement read. “Cultural elements from our past, dysfunction and mismanagement were allowed to flourish unchecked. ”

Germano was suspended in January as the company’s HR team started to work with an outside investigator to look into these allegations. At the time, Vice also suspended its president Andrew Creighton over allegations that he fired an employee in 2016 after she didn’t agree to have an affair with him. That incident led to a reported $135,000 settlement. There’s no word on Creighton’s future at the company; a Vice spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to questions Tuesday.

Germano isn’t the first Vice employee to be show the door in the wake of the #Metoo movement. In November, Vice fired three employees for HR policy violations. Among those sacked was Jason Mojica, head of Vice’s documentary films unit and former editor-in-chief of ViceNews.com.