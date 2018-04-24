Viacom Renews and Expands Snapchat Deal, Plans New Shows From MTV, BET, Comedy Central

Viacom is bringing back “Cribs” and “Girl Code” to Snapchat, along with a new short-form version of MTV’s “Promposal” and an agreement to create other shows for the platform.

The media conglomerate’s renewed and expanded global deal with Snap includes developing and producing new Snapchat Shows and more Our Stories for Snapchat’s Discover page. Viacom has committed to producing new Snapchat Shows across a range of formats from MTV, BET and Comedy Central. Under its agreement with Snap, Viacom has advertising-sales rights for all of our content.

Viacom’s Snap renewal comes after the social and media company’s controversial Snapchat app redesign, which has prompted several celebrities (and many regular users) to say they’ve stopped using it. The redesign puts media content in a dedicated section that’s algorithmically sorted; that, coupled with the user backlash, reportedly has resulted in a drop in views for some publishers.

Viacom first announced its deal for Snapchat Shows two years ago for a revival of “Cribs,” based on the series providing an inside look at celebrity mansions and other domiciles that originally aired on MTV starting in 2000. On Snapchat, the first seasons of “Cribs” and “Girl Code” hit last summer.

Also under the renewed Snap pact, Viacom will continue producing its three daily MTV channels in the U.S., France and an international edition in Snapchat’s Discover section.

In addition, Viacom also plans to produce more Our Stories for Snapchat around its cable brands’ tentpole events, including: Kids Choice Awards, Countdown to the VMAs, VMA Awards, VMA Red Carpet, MTV EMA Awards, MTV TV & Movie Awards Red Carpet, MTV TV & Movie Awards, CMT Awards, BET Experience, BET Awards, BET Red Carpet and BET Hip Hop Awards.

The “Promposal” made-for-Snapchat show (premiere date TBD) will be a variation on the original linear series, which follows teens who’ve come up with creative, romantic or bizarre ways of asking someone to prom.

The second season of “Cribs” on Snapchat will return with new episodes later this summer or fall. In season 1, which ranked as the most-viewed premiere of a Snapchat Show ever last year, featured DJ and producer Steve Aoki, pro skateboarder Nyjah Huston, and the Denver Broncos’ Von Miller.

Season 2 of “Girl Code,” also based on a show on the MTV linear network, started running on Snapchat in late March featuring the original cast as well as new up-and-comers dispensing a range of female direct advice and anecdotes.