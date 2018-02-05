Viacom Acquiring VidCon (EXCLUSIVE)

Viacom is close to acquiring VidCon, Variety has learned from individuals with knowledge of the transaction. VidCon is a popular online video conference held annually in southern California since 2010. VidCon will be an indepedent division of Viacom and will keep its offices. Its leadership team will remain intact. A formal announcement is expected to […]
