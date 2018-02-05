You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom Acquiring VidCon (EXCLUSIVE)

Bob Bakish Viacom
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Viacom is close to acquiring VidCon, Variety has learned from individuals with knowledge of the transaction.

VidCon is a popular online video conference held annually in southern California since 2010. VidCon will be an indepedent division of Viacom and will keep its offices.

Its leadership team will remain intact. A formal announcement is expected to be made later this week if the deal closes.

More to come…

