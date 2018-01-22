You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vevo Head of Product Leaves Month After CEO Departure (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vevo

Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy.

Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. He left Vevo for online music startup Bandcamp, where he will be the company’s new VP of product and strategy. There are no immediate plans at Vevo to replace him; the product team will instead directly report to Vevo CTO Alex Nunes, like it did before Hall’s hire.

At Vevo, Hall was part of a strategy to aggressively build out owned-and-operated products, and make the company less reliable on its YouTube distribution deal. As part of that strategy, Vevo launched new mobile, web, and TV-connected apps and debuted live shows as well as a Watch Party feature to let users watch music videos together. Despite all of these efforts, Vevo is still generating its vast majority of views, and revenue, with YouTube.

Huggers, who joined Vevo in 2015 as CEO, was also looking to diversify the service’s revenue stream with a subscription or paid membership tier. However, that paid service never launched, and Vevo shifted to growing its international audience instead.

Vevo announced the departure of Huggers in December. The company has since been led by CFO Alan Price, who assumed the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties while Vevo is searching for a permanent chief executive. Any new leadership is likely going to revisit Huggers’ strategy of finding audiences through owned-and-operated products, and possibly refocus on distribution agreements — a change in direction for which Hall’s departure could be the writing on the wall.

More Digital

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Rupert Murdoch: Facebook Should Pay Publishers Just as Cable Operators Pay for TV

    Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy. Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. […]

  • vice_logo

    British Presenter Details Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior by Vice Media

    Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy. Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. […]

  • Vevo Product Head Mark Hall Exits

    Vevo Head of Product Leaves Month After CEO Departure (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy. Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. […]

  • dan rather

    Dan Rather to Host Weekly Newscast on Young Turks YouTube Channel

    Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy. Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. […]

  • I'm Poppy - YouTube Red

    'I'm Poppy' Will Be the Weirdest Thing Ever on YouTube Red: Watch the Trailer

    Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy. Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. […]

  • Dangal

    Amazon Prime Music to Launch in India After Saregama, Zee Content Deals

    Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy. Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. […]

  • Peter Hutton

    Facebook Recruits Eurosport Chief Peter Hutton to Lead Global Sports-Rights Deals

    Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy. Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad