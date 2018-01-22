Vevo Head of Product Leaves Month After CEO Departure (EXCLUSIVE)

Vevo head of product Mark Hall has left the company a mere month after the abrupt departure of Vevo’s former CEO Erik Huggers, Variety has learned. Hall’s exit raises further doubts about the future of Vevo’s product strategy.

Hall joined Vevo two years ago when the music video service acquired his video aggregation startup Showyou. He left Vevo for online music startup Bandcamp, where he will be the company’s new VP of product and strategy. There are no immediate plans at Vevo to replace him; the product team will instead directly report to Vevo CTO Alex Nunes, like it did before Hall’s hire.

At Vevo, Hall was part of a strategy to aggressively build out owned-and-operated products, and make the company less reliable on its YouTube distribution deal. As part of that strategy, Vevo launched new mobile, web, and TV-connected apps and debuted live shows as well as a Watch Party feature to let users watch music videos together. Despite all of these efforts, Vevo is still generating its vast majority of views, and revenue, with YouTube.

Huggers, who joined Vevo in 2015 as CEO, was also looking to diversify the service’s revenue stream with a subscription or paid membership tier. However, that paid service never launched, and Vevo shifted to growing its international audience instead.

Vevo announced the departure of Huggers in December. The company has since been led by CFO Alan Price, who assumed the role of interim CEO in addition to his existing duties while Vevo is searching for a permanent chief executive. Any new leadership is likely going to revisit Huggers’ strategy of finding audiences through owned-and-operated products, and possibly refocus on distribution agreements — a change in direction for which Hall’s departure could be the writing on the wall.