Variety Nominated for Best Movie & Film Site, Social Media by the Webby Awards

Variety has been nominated for best movie and film website and best in social media content and marketing — entertainment at the 2018 Webby Awards.

Variety is also an honoree for best writing, social media — features. The nominations come just months after the publication launched a redesigned website in September, with a more immersive experience for Hollywood loyalists, one that’s mobile-friendly and easier to navigate.

The Webby Awards, now in its 22nd year, celebrates the best of the internet. Competing against Variety in the movie and film category are The Rotten Apples, Fandom, The Road to the Oscars, and StarWars.com. In the social media category, Variety is up against “Star Wars,” Showtime’s “Twin Peaks,” @Viceland, and “Saturday Night Live.”

Readers can make their voices heard by creating an account and voting on the Webby Awards’ website here and here.

More than 13,000 entries were submitted this year. Some of the other nominees include Oprah Winfrey, Colin Kaepernick, Meryl Streep, Amazon Music, Google Earth VR, Marvel Unlimited Android App, and Apple. Among the new categories this year are social impact/activism, podcasts, and augmented reality/virtual reality.

The Webby Awards are voted on by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and the Webby People’s Voice Award is determined by the public. The list of Academy judges includes Jimmy Kimmel, Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, and Lyft CEO Logan Green.

The winners will be announced on April 28 and celebrated at an awards show hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin on May 14 at Cipriani Wall Street.

You can find the full list of nominees and vote here. Voting closes on April 19.