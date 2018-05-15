U2 to Perform Invite-Only Concert at New York’s Apollo Theater for SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced today that U2 will take a one-night detour from their “Experience + Innocence” tour to perform for the first time at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. The invite-only concert exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers will take place on June 11.

The concert will be the first time the band, who paid homage to Billie Holiday on their 1988 song “Angel of Harlem,” has played the legendary venue. It is also the first time since their 2000 Irving Plaza show that U2 will play such an intimate full concert in New York (the group performed three songs at the Best Buy Theater last year at a ceremony in which its bassist Adam Clayton was honored by MusiCares). The concert will air following the performance via satellite on channel 30 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

“New York City and the U2 band have a unique history,” said Bono. “From the songs of Lou Reed, Billie Holiday and the Ramones that taught us how to listen, to the New Yorkers at our earliest U.S. shows who taught us how to play, the souls of New York and U2 have always been intertwined. The Apollo Theater is the heart of New York’s musical soul, and to finally be playing our songs on the same stage where James Brown begged ‘Please, please, please’ is not only a bucket-list moment, it’s an incredible honor.”

Related NSYNC, BTS, U2's Bono and The Edge Heading to 'Ellen' Hear Jon Bon Jovi Talk Howard Stern and How 'S---ty Video Choices' Can Kill a Career (EXCLUSIVE)

“Experiencing U2 in the intimate setting of the legendary Apollo is a rare opportunity and will make for a historic evening,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “It’s the first time U2 has played a New York City venue of this size in almost two decades, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer our subscribers the opportunity to be part of this singular musical event.”

Opened in 1934, the Apollo is renowned as a proving ground for up-and-coming performers, and virtually every major R&B star from the 1950s until the present day has performed on its intimate stage. SiriusXM has presented special concerts at the venue with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013, James Taylor in 2015 and Guns N’ Roses in 2017.

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private performance through an invitation sent by e-mail. In addition, subscribers since April 25, 2018 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents U2 at the World Famous Apollo Theater. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/U2.