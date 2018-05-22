Twitter Is Shutting Down Apps for Roku, Xbox and Android TV Devices

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter on Roku
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roku

Twitter’s connected-TV footprint is about to get smaller — as the company works to get certain apps into compliance with Europe’s new data-privacy law.

Effective Thursday, May 24, Twitter will no longer support video-based apps for Roku, Android TV devices or Microsoft’s Xbox, the company announced in a tweet. Twitter is shutting down apps for those platforms because it would need to make changes to them in order to comply the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which takes effect on May 25.

Twitter apps will still be available for Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The company has continued to push into live video — and the connected-TV apps have been designed to support broader access to its partners’ content.

Last month, Twitter touted around 30 new or renewed video-content deals at its 2018 Digital Content NewFronts presentation for advertisers. Those include pacts with NBCUniversal, Disney/ESPN — with ESPN launching five new programming — Viacom, Vice Media and Will Packer Media. The partnerships span entertainment, news, lifestyle, music, gaming and sports, including expansions of existing deals with Live Nation Entertainment, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.

Twitter announced the move to shut down the connected-TV apps for Roku, Xbox and Android TV on Tuesday:

More Digital

  • Twitter on Roku

    Twitter Is Shutting Down Apps for Roku, Xbox and Android TV Devices

    Twitter’s connected-TV footprint is about to get smaller — as the company works to get certain apps into compliance with Europe’s new data-privacy law. Effective Thursday, May 24, Twitter will no longer support video-based apps for Roku, Android TV devices or Microsoft’s Xbox, the company announced in a tweet. Twitter is shutting down apps for those […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    EU Lawmakers Press Zuckerberg on Shadow Profiles, Antitrust Concerns

    Twitter’s connected-TV footprint is about to get smaller — as the company works to get certain apps into compliance with Europe’s new data-privacy law. Effective Thursday, May 24, Twitter will no longer support video-based apps for Roku, Android TV devices or Microsoft’s Xbox, the company announced in a tweet. Twitter is shutting down apps for those […]

  • 2018-WWDC - Apple Worldwide Developers Conference

    Apple Sends Out Invites to 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference Keynote

    Twitter’s connected-TV footprint is about to get smaller — as the company works to get certain apps into compliance with Europe’s new data-privacy law. Effective Thursday, May 24, Twitter will no longer support video-based apps for Roku, Android TV devices or Microsoft’s Xbox, the company announced in a tweet. Twitter is shutting down apps for those […]

  • POPEYE_Wildbrain_YouTube

    First New ‘Popeye’ Official Content in 10 Years Coming to YouTube

    Twitter’s connected-TV footprint is about to get smaller — as the company works to get certain apps into compliance with Europe’s new data-privacy law. Effective Thursday, May 24, Twitter will no longer support video-based apps for Roku, Android TV devices or Microsoft’s Xbox, the company announced in a tweet. Twitter is shutting down apps for those […]

  • Dylan Minnette 13 Reasons Why Season

    ‘13 Reasons Why’ Jumps to No. 1 Digital Original Spot in U.S. With Season 2 Premiere

    Twitter’s connected-TV footprint is about to get smaller — as the company works to get certain apps into compliance with Europe’s new data-privacy law. Effective Thursday, May 24, Twitter will no longer support video-based apps for Roku, Android TV devices or Microsoft’s Xbox, the company announced in a tweet. Twitter is shutting down apps for those […]

  • Redbox Begins Renting 4K Ultra HD

    Redbox Begins Renting 4K Ultra HD Movies for $2.50 per Day in Six Test Markets

    Twitter’s connected-TV footprint is about to get smaller — as the company works to get certain apps into compliance with Europe’s new data-privacy law. Effective Thursday, May 24, Twitter will no longer support video-based apps for Roku, Android TV devices or Microsoft’s Xbox, the company announced in a tweet. Twitter is shutting down apps for those […]

  • Netflix - living room

    Netflix, Hulu and Other Streaming Services Trounce Pay TV on Customer Satisfaction

    Twitter’s connected-TV footprint is about to get smaller — as the company works to get certain apps into compliance with Europe’s new data-privacy law. Effective Thursday, May 24, Twitter will no longer support video-based apps for Roku, Android TV devices or Microsoft’s Xbox, the company announced in a tweet. Twitter is shutting down apps for those […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad