Twitter Reveals Password Bug, Recommends Users Change Passwords

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Twitter disclosed that it discovered a bug in its system for storing passwords — which left them exposed in an internal log — and said that “out of an abundance of caution” users should consider changing their passwords.

Twitter shares dropped as much as 2.7% in after-hours trading after the company disclosed the bug.

In a blog post, Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal said the company had fixed the bug, and that its internal investigation “shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone.”

“We are very sorry this happened,” Agrawal wrote. “We recognize and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day.”

Twitter didn’t say how many users’ passwords may have been stored in clear text. For the first quarter of 2018, it reported an average monthly active user base of 336 million accounts worldwide.

Twitter users are able to change their password on the password settings page, available at this link. Agrawal also pointed users to Twitter’s two-factor authentication login settings, which sends a six-digit code to a user’s phone number that is required to log in to the service in addition to username and password.

Twitter uses an industry-standard “hashing” mechanism to mask passwords; that replaces the actual password with a “random set of numbers and letters that are stored in Twitter’s system,” Agrawal explained.

However, the bug in Twitter’s password-storage system caused user passwords to be stored before completing the hashing process. “We found this error ourselves, removed the passwords, and are implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again,” Agrawal wrote.

