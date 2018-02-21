Twitter Rehires Lara Cohen as Head of Global Partnerships Solutions (EXCLUSIVE)

Lara Cohen, less than a year after leaving Twitter as head of talent partnerships, is coming back to the nest.

The digital media and marketing exec is returning to in the newly created role of global partnerships solutions leader. Cohen starts in the new job Feb. 26, reporting to Kay Madati, ’s global head of content partnerships, who joined the company last fall from BET.

“Why am I coming back? The short answer is, I miss it,” Cohen said. She and her team are tasked with working with creators and companies across entertainment, news, and sports worldwide to support them in how they use Twitter to connect with audiences.

After leaving Twitter last spring, she joined PR firm OutCast Agency as a senior VP entertainment partnerships and influencer marketing based in San Francisco. While at the agency, she worked with brands including Amazon and Facebook’s Oculus.

Over the past year, Cohen said, she’s been “just glued to Twitter,” following trends that have unfolded on social media including the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements.

“I just felt like Twitter is this heartbeat of culture,” she said. “This role is an exciting, meaty challenge for me… For me, as someone who is really invested in culture across a bunch of different spaces, it’s a hard value proposition to walk away from if you want to do big, meaningful work.”

Cohen said she left Twitter in early 2017 without any ill will. She said she was excited about working with Madati, a former Facebook exec with whom she had collaborated with when he was at BET. “I’m proud to be rejoining the team,” she said.

In the new role on Madati’s team, she has an expanded purview to collaborate not only with entertainment creators, but also athletes and journalists. “My goal is, I want Twitter to be the first place creators think about when they have something to put out in the world,” Cohen said, adding that part of that is “to feel supported in terms of safety.”

She had previously worked at Twitter from 2013-17, where she led the entertainment talent partnerships team. At Twitter she spearheaded campaigns like #SmartGirlsAsk in conjunction with Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls Foundation, and the #IHaveADream project, Twitter’s celebration of Martin Luther King day. She also was part of the team that facilitated the iconic Ellen DeGeneres selfie at the 2014 Oscars.

Prior to her first tour at Twitter, Cohen worked for Wenner Media for more than 10 years, including serving as news director at Us Weekly.