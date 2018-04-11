Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Declines Compensation in 2017 for Third Straight Year

CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company.

“As a testament to his commitment to and belief in ’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC.

But Dorsey still owns a bundle of equity in Twitter, whose stock has increased 20% since the beginning of 2018. As of April 2 Dorsey owned 18 million shares of Twitter, currently worth $529 million as of Wednesday closing price. His holdings represent 2.39% of all outstanding shares.

Dorsey also is the CEO of payments company Square, where his base salary was $2.75 for the year ended 2016. He owned 65.5 million shares of Square, which are currently worth $3.1 billion.

According to Twitter’s filing, CFO Ned Segal — who started at the company last August — had a total compensation package worth $14.3 million for 2017. That included $165,385 in base salary and a $300,000 bonus.

Twitter executive chairman Omid Kordestani, the former Google chief business officer who joined the company in October 2015, was paid $50,000 in base salary and $2.04 million in stock in 2017. up 12.6% from 2016.