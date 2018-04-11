You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Declines Compensation in 2017 for Third Straight Year

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Twitter Jack Dorsey
CREDIT: Chris Pavlich/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company.

“As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC.

But Dorsey still owns a bundle of equity in Twitter, whose stock has increased 20% since the beginning of 2018. As of April 2 Dorsey owned 18 million shares of Twitter, currently worth $529 million as of Wednesday closing price. His holdings represent 2.39% of all outstanding shares.

Dorsey also is the CEO of payments company Square, where his base salary was $2.75 for the year ended 2016. He owned 65.5 million shares of Square, which are currently worth $3.1 billion.

According to Twitter’s filing, CFO Ned Segal — who started at the company last August — had a total compensation package worth $14.3 million for 2017. That included $165,385 in base salary and a $300,000 bonus.

Twitter executive chairman Omid Kordestani, the former Google chief business officer who joined the company in October 2015, was paid $50,000 in base salary and $2.04 million in stock in 2017. up 12.6% from 2016.

More Digital

  • Twitter Jack Dorsey

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Declines Compensation in 2017 for Third Straight Year

    Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company. “As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC. But Dorsey still […]

  • Instagram Logo

    Instagram Will Soon Let Users Download All Their Photos, Videos and Messages

    Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company. “As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC. But Dorsey still […]

  • Snap Inc

    Judge Shuts Down Snapchat Whistleblower's Lawsuit

    Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company. “As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC. But Dorsey still […]

  • Saban Community Clinic Dinner Gala

    Netflix Accused of Rigging Executive Bonuses

    Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company. “As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC. But Dorsey still […]

  • Coco

    Redbox Staffer Threatened With Prison Time for Buying 'Coco' DVDs

    Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company. “As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC. But Dorsey still […]

  • the void star wars

    Las Vegas 'Star Wars' VR Experience Tickets Now on Sale

    Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company. “As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC. But Dorsey still […]

  • US Capitol

    Music Modernization Act Approved by House Judiciary Committee

    Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey is again getting paid nothing to run the social-networking company. “As a testament to his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential, our CEO, Jack Dorsey, declined all compensation for 2017,” the company said in a proxy statement filed Wednesday with the SEC. But Dorsey still […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad