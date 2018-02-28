Twitter Adds Bookmark Feature for Tweets, Simplifies Sharing

would like you to stop favoring tweets just to remember them: The company announced a dedicated bookmark feature Wednesday that allows users to quickly mark tweets to revisit them at a later time. also tweaked its sharing feature to simplify sharing of tweets outside of the app.

“Bookmarks help people keep up with the best of Twitter,” said Twitter associate product manager Jesar Shah in a blog post Wednesday morning.

Twitter added its new bookmark feature to a revamped share button, which replaces an existing button that was designed to reshare public tweets privately. After pressing it, users can either opt to bookmark a tweet, send it to one of their contacts, or share it out via third-part apps and services, including email and more.

The new feature is being made available via the company’s iOS and Android apps as well as on the web. It’s likely going to be one of Twitter’s less controversial feature roll-outs — but Shah nonetheless went out of her way Wednesday to point out that it was developed in dialog with the service’s users.

“By working this way, we learned that you like to save replies so you can answer later and that you may share a tweet hours or days later after you’ve bookmarked it,” she said.