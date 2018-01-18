Four Disney-Managed YouTube Stars Launch Twitch Channels

Twitch will get exclusive content from four of Disney’s biggest YouTube content-creator partners — Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, LuzuGames and Strawburry17 — under a multiyear pact with Disney Digital Network.

The creators are part of the Disney Digital Network, as part of Disney’s absorption of multichannel network Maker Studios. Each will manage their own channels on Twitch, where they will broadcast live and create exclusive on-demand content. Most of the new and exclusive content will debut on Twitch beginning Thursday.

For Twitch, the deal with Disney for the quartet of digital creators is part of its goal to diversify video content beyond game broadcasting — although three of the four YouTubers (Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, LuzuGames) have built their audiences with a core focus on video-game content.

Disney, for its part, is looking to extend the reach of digital talent in the Disney Digital Network to new platforms besides YouTube, the 800-pound gorilla in the space.

“Partnering with Twitch gives our biggest creators access to the platform’s tools, expertise and community to directly engage with and build their audiences,” said Andrew Sugerman, executive VP of publishing and digital media for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

Related Twitch Hires Ex-Pandora Exec Sara Clemens as COO Twitch to Launch Game-Streamer Competition Show With $60,000 Grand Prize

Here’s a rundown of the four YouTubers who are launching on Twitch:

Markiplier (twitch.tv/Markiplier): Mark Fischbach has more than 19 million subscribers for his YouTube channel featuring videos of him and his friends playing and commenting on video games. While he specializes in “let’s play” gameplay commentary videos and indie games, Markiplier has recently diversified into comedy skits.

(twitch.tv/Markiplier): Mark Fischbach has more than 19 million subscribers for his YouTube channel featuring videos of him and his friends playing and commenting on video games. While he specializes in “let’s play” gameplay commentary videos and indie games, Markiplier has recently diversified into comedy skits. Jacksepticeye (twitch.tv/Jacksepticeye): Seán McLoughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, has 17.7 million YouTube subscribers. He’s also expanded beyond his roots in “let’s play” videos to include vlogs, sketches, music, and animated shorts. The native of Ireland performed in a sold-out U.S. tour in October 2017.

(twitch.tv/Jacksepticeye): Seán McLoughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, has 17.7 million YouTube subscribers. He’s also expanded beyond his roots in “let’s play” videos to include vlogs, sketches, music, and animated shorts. The native of Ireland performed in a sold-out U.S. tour in October 2017. Luzu (twitch.tv/Luzu): LuzuGames is one of the most viewed Spanish-language channels with 7.4 million YouTube subs, with an audience throughout Spain and Latin America for “let’s play,” vlogs and collab videos. Luzu (real name: Borja Luzuriaga) has launched an English-language channel among others.

(twitch.tv/Luzu): LuzuGames is one of the most viewed Spanish-language channels with 7.4 million YouTube subs, with an audience throughout Spain and Latin America for “let’s play,” vlogs and collab videos. Luzu (real name: Borja Luzuriaga) has launched an English-language channel among others. Strawburry17 (twitch.tv/Strawburry17plays): Meghan Camarena started Strawburry17 in 2007 making random videos and music videos with her younger brother David. Her YouTube channel now includes vlogs, gaming, cooking, cosplay, DIY, scripted, music and more. Camarena appeared on season 22 of “The Amazing Race” with her friend and fellow YouTuber Joey Graceffa, and co-hosted Disney XD’s “Polaris Primetime” show, which premiered in July 2017. Strawburry17 has 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Twitch also Thursday announced Video Producer, a suite of tools to let content creators feature uploaded and recorded videos in new ways. Video Producer provides the ability for creators to schedule premieres of video on Twitch with landing pages and countdown videos; it also offers a “reruns” feature to schedule a video rebroadcasts.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, Luzu, Strawburry17