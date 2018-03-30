Twitch Lays Off Two Dozen Employees, But Plans to Boost Headcount 30% in 2018

Twitch, the Amazon-owned video game broadcasting service, has laid off more than 25 employees to make “adjustments” in its content and marketing teams.

A Twitch rep confirmed the company made cutbacks but declined to specify how many employees were laid off. The layoffs were first reported by Polygon.

However, Twitch has “an aggressive growth strategy for 2018 with plans to increase our headcount by approximately 30%,” the Twitch spokesman added. The company currently has around 1,500 employees, which would imply it’s expecting to hire some 450 new employees.

“While we’ve conducted team adjustments in some departments, our focus is on prioritizing areas most important for the community,” the spokesman said.

Twitch staffers who have been let go include Justin Wong, VP, community and social; Ben Goldhaber (aka FishStix), director of content marketing; video production manager Adam Contini, and network content director Jon Carnage.

According to esports consultant and broadcaster Rod Breslau, Twitch laid off at least 25 employees. “People were told that Twitch had ‘overhired’, and this was to re-adjust,” he wrote in a tweet Friday.