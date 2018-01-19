Turner, Warner Bros. Launching Movie SVOD Service FilmStruck Internationally

The increasingly crowded international streaming market is set to welcome a new player, with major backers. Turner International’s Digital Ventures & Innovation unit and Warner Bros. Digital Networks division unit are launching FilmStruck internationally, a movie-based SVOD service that will first launch in the U.K.

The FilmStruck service is already available in the U.S. and will now roll out further afield. The partners said the streaming service will span mainstream, cult, independent, classics, art house, foreign and documentary film, without mentioning the launch lineup.

As well as the movies there will be cast interviews and other bonus material. Turner said FilmStruck will launch across multiple markets over the next two years.

In the U.K. it will launch within weeks and be branded FilmStruck Curzon, with a branded area from cinema operator Curzon.

“FilmStruck helps us realise a shared vision for what we see as a clear gap in the market for film lovers around the world. We’re also delighted to be working with a partner of Curzon’s heritage and prestige,” said Aksel van der Wal, executive VP, DV&I.

“International film fans now have a new home for a wide and diverse range of movies including some of Warner Bros.’ most iconic titles,” added Craig Hunegs, president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group and president, Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Turner International now offers three international SVOD brands, with EI Plus in Brazil and the recently launched Nordics brand Toonix respectively providing sports and kids & family OTT products.