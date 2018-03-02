You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify’s RapCaviar Mastermind Tuma Basa Is Leaving for YouTube

Janko Roettgers

Tuma Basa, the curator of Spotify’s popular RapCaviar playlist, is leaving the company for YouTube, Variety has confirmed. Spotify had announced Basa’s departure Thursday.

News of his new gig was first reported by Billboard Friday. YouTube was not available for comment.

Basa had been working for Spotify for close to three years as the company’s global programming head for hip-hop. He’s best known for turning RapCaviar into one of the music service’s most popular playlists, with close to 9 million followers. Before joining Spotify, Basa had worked in programming for Revolt TV and MTV.

“Tuma has been an incredible asset to the RapCaviar team, and we thank him for his contributions,” Spotify said when announcing his departure Thursday. “The RapCaviar team, which is rapidly expanding with boots on the ground globally, is committed to building the brand and giving its users the best hip hop experience on the platform.”

YouTube has been preparing the launch of its new music subscription service, which is meant to unify Google’s disparate various music offerings under one brand. Music industry insiders had widely assumed that the service would launch at South by Southwest music festival this month, but a YouTube spokesperson told Variety Thursday that the company had no intention to launch the service at the event.

