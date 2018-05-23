President Trump Can’t Block Twitter Users, Federal Court Rules

Donald Trump
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s move to block individual accounts on Twitter is unconstitutional, a U.S. District Court has ruled.

Trump — who notoriously uses Twitter as his social-media platform of choice — has blocked several celebrities on Twitter, including novelist Stephen King, Rosie O’Donnell and Chrissy Teigen.

In a ruling Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a ruling that Twitter’s “interactive space” constitutes a public forum, and that blocking users violates their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.

The court rejected the argument from Trump’s lawyers that the president’s own First Amendment rights would be abridge if he was not allowed to block users.

