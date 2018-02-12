Tony Goncalves Hired as CEO of Chernin Group/AT&T’s Otter Media

Tony Goncalves, previously head of AT&T’s digital brands group and a former DirecTV exec, is joining Otter Media as CEO of the company, the digital-media joint venture of the Chernin Group and AT&T.

Goncalves most recently served as CEO of digital brands for AT&T where he oversaw the Otter Media relationship with the Chernin Group and led the strategy for the company’s launch of the DirecTV Now internet TV service.

Otter Media’s portfolio includes Fullscreen, Crunchyroll, Ellation, Rooster Teeth, VRV, Gunpowder & Sky, and Hello Sunshine, formed in partnership with Reese Witherspoon. Currently, Otter Media properties attract more than 90 million unique viewers per month, and totaled almost 100 billion video views in 2017.

Goncalves had been in talks with Chernin Group over the last six months to take on the CEO role at Otter Media, according to Peter Chernin, CEO of Chernin Group.

Otter Media had been led by president Sara Harden, who was named CEO of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine last month.

“Tony has been our partner on Otter Media for almost four years, and during that time, it was evident that he is a thoughtful, strategic executive who is hugely passionate about furthering the growth of one of the premiere digital media companies,” Chernin, who also is chairman of Otter Media, said in announcing Goncalves’ appointment.

Goncalves had held a number of roles at DirecTV, prior to AT&T closing its deal for the operator in 2015. While at the satellite TV operator, he founded and led the company’s digital-products division where he spearheaded the shift to mobile video and innovation outside the traditional content distribution space, including the launch of the NFL Sunday Ticket over-the-top product. Before joining DirecTV in 2007, he worked for Humax USA, Samsung America and Sharp Electronics.

Chernin Group is the majority owner of Otter Media, formed in partnership with AT&T in 2014.