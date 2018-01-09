Tom Brady Is Getting His Own Facebook Watch Reality Series

is continuing to shell out money for original entertainment content: The social-media colossus has ordered “Tom vs Time,” a docu-series about aging NFL star quarterback Tom Brady.

The six-episode series comes from Religion of Sports, a media company founded by Brady along with Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan, and production firm Dirty Robber.

“Tom vs Time,” slated to premiere soon on , follows the 40-year-old New England Patriots QB both on and off the field in his 18th season in the NFL. Filmmaker Gotham Chopra created the docu-series, which tracks Brady as he turns 40 and embarks on his quest for a record-setting sixth Super Bowl title. Brady and the Patriots meet the Tennessee Titans this Saturday, Jan. 13, in the NFL playoffs.

has funded other sports-related programming for Watch, including a show about Cleveland Cavaliers star Dwyane Wade and unscripted series “Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings” about their travels to minor league baseball parks.

“I have thought for many years how cool it would be to show fans other aspects of my life and interact with them in a different way,” Brady said in a prepared statement. “The docu-series is intimate, in-depth and more personal than anything I’ve released on my social channels, so I think it will be a great way of extending my reach to people on .”

Added Chopra, “My goal working with Tom — who has truly achieved unprecedented success on the field over the course of the last 18 NFL seasons — was to understand the anatomy of that greatness.”

Brady has 4.3 million followers on Facebook, and he’ll use that presence to promote “Tom vs Time,” which has launched a Facebook Watch show page. The episodes will vary in length, each running around 15 minutes.

“Tom vs Time” is produced by Religion of Sports and Dirty Robber. It is executive produced by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra and Ameeth Sankaran, Dirty Robber’s Chris Uettwiller, and Martin Desmond Roe.

Religion of Sports’ other projects include an upcoming series of documentaries in partnership with LeBron James for Showtime about the NBA’s social and cultural impact.