Tivo Adds Alexa Support to Bolt, Romio and Premiere DVRs

Tivo now allows consumers to control their DVRs with voice commands via Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant: The company is adding Alexa support with a software update to select Tivo models, giving consumers the ability to change channels, launch apps and do basic playback control with the power of their voice.

However, there is one thing Tivo owners won’t be able to do with voice commands: actually start any recordings. Tivo’s Alexa integration doesn’t allow to schedule new recordings at this time, and consumers also aren’t able to record whatever they are currently watching with a voice command either. However, the company has said that it will add additional voice controls over time.

Alex support is being added to TiVo’s Bolt, Romio and Premiere DVRs. Consumers also need an Amazon Echo speaker, or a similar device with Alexa built-in, to control their DVR with voice commands.

Tivo teased Alexa support for its DVRs last fall, and officially announced the feature at CES earlier this year. The company also previously added voice control via a special remote control with integrated microphone, but is using a different voice assistant to power that functionality. Users of the Tivo voice remote can for instance ask to search the company’s programming guide for shows and movies featuring a certain actor, something that’s not possible with Alexa yet.

The news of Tivo’s Alexa integration comes just days after the company announced that it won’t be making any more retail DVRs of its own. Tivo has instead struck a deal with a still-unnamed consumer electronics manufacturer to build devices using Tivo’s software and market them with Tivo’s branding under license.