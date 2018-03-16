‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Surges to Top DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment again claimed the top spot on the national home video sales charts the week ended March 10, this time with “Thor: Ragnarok,” while five other newcomers also found their way into the overall top 20.

The latest hit superhero film from the powerhouse Marvel Studios unit had earned $315 million at the domestic box office before debuting at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc Unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

The arrival of “Thor:Ragnarok” pushed Disney’s “Coco,” from the Pixar Animation Studio, to No. 2 on both charts after it had debuted on top the week before. “Coco” sold about 39% as many units as “Thor: Ragnarok” during the week.

Dropping a slot to No. 3, also on both charts, was 20th Century Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express” remake.

No. 4 on the overall chart was Lionsgate’s “Wonder,” followed by Fox’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which rose two spots to No. 5 after being honored with a couple of acting Oscars.

On the Blu-ray chart, Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp: Signature Collection” slipped to No. 4, while Universal Pictures’ “Darkest Hour” took No. 5. “Wonder” and “Three Billboards” were No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

The other new arrivals popping into the top 20 were Lionsgate’s “Lady Bird” at No. 8 (on both charts); Nickelodeon’s “Paw Patrol: Sea Patrol,” distributed by Paramount, at No. 10; BBC’s “Blue Planet II” at No. 12 (No. 10 on the Blu-ray chart); a Sony Pictures’ anniversary re-release of the 1982 fantasy epic “The Dark Crystal” at No. 13 (No. 9 on the Blu-ray chart); and Universal’s “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” a docu-drama about Charles Dickens writing “A Christmas Carol,” at No. 20 (No. 18 on the Blu-ray chart).

Notably, “Dark Crystal” was released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, with the premium format accounting for 36% of the title’s unit sales. Blu-ray as a whole accounted for 86% of Dark Crystal sales for the week.

Among the other debuting titles, Blu-ray accounted for 83% of unit sales for “Thor: Ragnarok,” which saw 11% of its total come from UHD Blu-ray.

The comedy “Lady Bird” had 55% of its sales come by way of Blu-ray, while the documentary series “Blue Planet II” had 75% and “The Man Who Invented Christmas” had 46%.

“Blue Planet II” had 46% of its sales come from the 4K disc format, which is especially significant considering the U.S. HD configurations were either BD- or 4K-only, meaning no future-proofing combo pack containing both formats.

On the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended March 11, “Coco” took over the No. 1 spot after debuting a week earlier at No. 2, while “Thor: Ragnarok” had to settle for the second spot in its first week.

The chart-topping duo from Disney defies the usual trend, as Disney titles tend to take a few weeks to build momentum in the rental market as the studio has no distribution agreement with Redbox, leading the kiosk vendor to acquire its copies of Disney films as any consumer would — at retail. This tends to give the advantage to other studios who supply titles to Redbox directly. Indeed, Disney and Redbox are currently engaged in a legal dispute over the right to resell digital copy codes included with the packaged-media copies Redbox has been buying.

Rounding out the top five rentals, No. 3 and No. 4 went to a pair of 20th Century Fox films coming off week-long holdbacks at Redbox – “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Three Billboards,” respectively.

No. 5 was Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home 2,” which had been the top rental the previous two weeks.

John Latchem is Executive Editor of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/10/18:

1. Thor: Ragnarok (new)

2. Coco

3. Murder on the Orient Express

4. Wonder

5. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

6. Lady and the Tramp Signature Collection

7. Darkest Hour

8. Lady Bird (new)

9. Daddy’s Home

10. PAW Patrol: Sea Patrol (new)

11. Star

12. Blue Planet II (new)

13. Dark Crystal (new)

14. Let There Be Light

15. It

16. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

17. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

18. Blade Runner 2049

19. Barnyard

20. The Man Who Invented Christmas (new)

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 3/11/18:

1. Coco

2. Thor: Ragnarok (new)

3. Murder on the Orient Express

4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

5. Daddy’s Home 2

6. Wonder

7. Lady Bird (new)

8. Darkest Hour

9. A Bad Moms Christmas

10. Just Getting Started

