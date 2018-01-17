‘The Tick’ Season 2 Greenlit by Amazon Studios, Set for 2019 Premiere

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of “The Tick,” the reboot of the offbeat superhero series based on the popular comic.

Series creator Ben Edlund (“Firefly,” “Supernatural,” “Gotham”) will return along with leads Peter Serafinowicz (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) as The Tick and Griffin Newman (“Search Party”) as Arthur, with additional casting to be announced.

“The Tick” season 2 will comprise 10 episodes and will begin production in 2018. It’s expected to premiere in 2019 exclusively on Prime Video in over 200 countries. The half-hour series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Amazon Studios.

As previously announced, Amazon will premiere the highly anticipated second half of The Tick’s first season on Feb. 23, 2018, featuring six all-new episodes of the show.

“Ben has created a resounding hit while Peter and Griffin have brought Tick and Arthur to indelible life,” Sharon Yguado, Amazon Studios head of scripted series, said in announcing the renewal. “We can’t wait to bring fans more of the Tick universe soon.”

Edlund added, “We got a good ball of mud spinning with the right tilt of axis. I’m very happy we have this opportunity to keep peopling it.”

Related 'Catastrophe,' 'Divorce' Co-Creator Sharon Horgan Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones in Talks to Reunite for Amazon Film 'The Aeronauts' (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Tick” season 2 is executive produced by Edlund, Barry Josephson (“Bones”), Barry Sonnenfeld (“Pushing Daisies,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events”), and is co-executive produced by Kit Boss (“King of the Hill,” “iZombie”).

Based on the comic by Edlund, “The Tick” was previously adapted as a sitcom starring Patrick Warburton in the titular role that aired on Fox in 2001. Before that, it was an animated series that aired on Fox for three seasons, from 1994-96.

The series and preceding comic are set in a world where superheroes have been real for decades. An underdog accountant with no superpowers at all (Griffin) realizes his city is owned by a global supervillain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover the conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange, blue superhero: the Tick (Serafinowicz).

Amazon Studios ordered the pilot to series in September 2016, and bowed the first six episodes last August. In her review of the first half of season one, Variety‘s Maureen Ryan called it “one long piece of set-up for whatever comes next” and that the show “may actually well be more satisfying when the sequel arrives.”