‘The Post’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “The Post.”

Ads placed for the political thriller had an estimated media value of $7.78 million through Sunday for 969 national ad airings across 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 1-7. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ESPN and ABC, and during programming such as NFL Football, the College Football Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Just behind “The Post” in second place: Lionsgate’s “The Commuter,” which saw 770 national ad airings across 26 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.4 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Paddington 2” (EMV: $6.86 million) and “12 Strong” ($4.8 million), along with Sony Screen Gems’ “Proud Mary” ($4.54 million), round out the chart. Also of note: “Proud Mary” had the best iSpot Attention Index (135) in the ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).