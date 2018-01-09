‘The Post’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “The Post.”
Ads placed for the political thriller had an estimated media value of $7.78 million through Sunday for 969 national ad airings across 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 1-7. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ESPN and ABC, and during programming such as NFL Football, the College Football Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Just behind “The Post” in second place: Lionsgate’s “The Commuter,” which saw 770 national ad airings across 26 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.4 million.
TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Paddington 2” (EMV: $6.86 million) and “12 Strong” ($4.8 million), along with Sony Screen Gems’ “Proud Mary” ($4.54 million), round out the chart. Also of note: “Proud Mary” had the best iSpot Attention Index (135) in the ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
1) The Post – $7.78M
2) The Commuter – $7.4M
3) Paddington 2 – $6.86M
4) 12 Strong – $4.8M
5) Proud Mary – $4.54M
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/01/2018 and 01/07/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.