50 Cent’s ‘The Oath’ Renewed for Season 2 by Sony’s Crackle

“The Oath,” the L.A.-set crime drama from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is returning for a second season on Sony’s Crackle streaming network.

According to Sony, “The Oath” season 1 — which premiered March 8 with the bingeable release of all 10 episodes — has been Crackle’s most-watched original series ever and currently has the highest viewer-retention rate. Sony didn’t release specific metrics, however.

The series was created by Joe Halpin, who worked as an L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy in South Central for 17 years. The freshman season of the show stars Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”), Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”), Cory Hardrict (“American Sniper”), Arlen Escarpeta (“The Magicians”), Katrina Law (“Training Day”), and J.J. Soria (“Animal Kingdom”).

“The Oath” explores the secret underworld of gang crime rings — in which the members who make the cut take a pledge to do whatever it takes to protect each other from their enemies. Season 1 of “The Oath” was shot in Puerto Rico over three months last year, interrupted by the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

“Our audience has truly responded to this authentic, raw, and compelling series,” Eric Berger, Crackle GM and chief digital officer of Sony Pictures Television Networks, said at Crackle’s upfront presentation for advertisers Tuesday in New York.

“The Oath” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., along with Halpin, Dennis Kim, Todd Hoffman, and Anne Clements.

“We have so much more story to tell, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Halpin, whose TV credits include “Hawaii Five-O” and “Secrets and Lies.”

Other original series on Crackle, Sony’s free, ad-supported video service available in 21 countries, include an adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s gangster film “Snatch,” tech thriller “StartUp” and Bryan Cranston’s animated “SuperMansion.”

Pictured above: Arlen Escarpeta (l.) and Ryan Kwanten in “The Oath” season 1