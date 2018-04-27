‘The Commuter,’ ‘The Post’ Bow in Top 5 on DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

The musical “The Greatest Showman,” from 20th Century Fox, and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” from Walt Disney Studios, repeated as the No. 1 and No. 2 titles, respectively, on the national home video sales charts the week ended April 21.

Two newcomers took the next two spots on both the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Lionsgate’s “The Commuter,” an action-thriller with Liam Neeson confronting a conspiracy on a New York passenger train, took the third spot after a $36.3 million box office run in U.S. theaters.

At No. 4 was Fox’s “The Post,” a Steven Spielberg-directed docu-drama about the dilemmas facing The Washington Post newspaper around the time of the publication of the controversial Pentagon Papers in the 1970s. Starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, the film earned $81.9 million at the domestic box office.

No. 5 on both charts went to Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in its fifth week on disc.

The only other top 10 debut was Warner’s direct-to-video sequel “Deep Blue Sea 2,” which landed at No. 8 overall and No. 11 on the Blu-ray chart.

Blu-ray Disc accounted for 50% of ‘Commuter” unit sales, 48% for “The Post” and 35% for “Deep Blue Sea 2.”

On the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended April 22, “The Commuter” debuted at No. 1. “Greatest Showman” moved up to No. 2 after the end of its week-long delay at Redbox kiosks.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” dropped to No. 3 after four weeks in the top spot.

Rounding out the top five were “The Post” at No. 4 (skipping its week-long holdback) and Warner’s “Father Figures” at No. 5.

John Latchem is executive editor of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert chart for the week ended 4/21/18:

1. The Greatest Showman

2. Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi

3. The Commuter (New)

4. The Post (New)

5. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

6. Thor: Ragnarok

7. Coco

8. Deep Blue Sea 2 (new)

9. Justice League

10. Ferdinand

11. Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

12. Proud Mary

13. Pitch Perfect 3

14. Jumanji

15. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

16. Outlander: Season Three

17. Insidious: The Last Key

18. Safe House

19. Deadpool

20. Barnyard

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 4/22/18:

1. The Commuter (New)

2. The Greatest Showman

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

4. The Post (New)

5. Father Figures

6. Proud Mary

7. Ferdinand

8. Justice League

9. Thor: Ragnarok

10. All the Money in the World

