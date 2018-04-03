Tablo Starts Testing Cloud DVR for Cord Cutters With New Device

Nuvyyo, the maker of the Tablo DVR for cord cutters, is beginning to test a new cloud DVR service for over-the-air broadcast TV. The company is testing the new service with its newly-introduced Tablo Dual Lite, which began selling this week for around $140.

Users who participate in the test will have their TV recordings automatically uploaded to remote servers operated by Tablo, from which they can be streamed on demand. As part of the test, Nuvyoo is giving eligible users 40 GB of remote storage for free.

The new device is virtually identical with the revamped DVR the company introduced close to a year ago. With two tuners, it is capable of recording up to two programs at a time. As a networked DVR, it’s not mean to be plugged into your TV, but instead streams programming to mobile and TV connected devices; Tablo’s DVR app is available for a wide variety of such devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

The main difference between the two models: Whereas last year’s version packs 64GB of on-board storage, the Dual Lite has to be equipped with external storage for DVR recordings. It’s also significantly cheaper: The 64GB version retails for $220, and continues to be available online as well as in some retail stores.

Nuvyyo is just one of a number of companies trying to reinvent the DVR for cord cutters by allowing them to record over-the-air programming from broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox without the need for a cable subscription. Other contenders include Plex and ChannelMaster, which recently introduced an Android TV-based DVR.

Tablo customers do have to pay an additional subscription fee to make full use of the company’s programming guide, to the tune of $5 a month, or $50 per year. For now, the company isn’t charging users any additional fees for the use of its cloud DVR, with full pricing scheduled to be announced in the coming months.