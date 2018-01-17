T-Mobile to Offer $4 Tickets to 20th Century Fox Movies Including ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure,’ ‘Deadpool 2’

T-Mobile is going back to the movies with 20th Century Fox.

The wireless carrier reached an exclusive deal with 20th Century Fox to offer $4 movie tickets and run other promotions for five of the studio’s 2018 releases: “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” “Deadpool 2” starring Ryan Reynolds, “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “Red Sparrow” and “Alita: Battle Angel.”

The ticket offers are part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays loyalty-rewards program, which launched in June 2016. Also under the pact, T-Mobile will run sweepstakes giving customers the chance to win trips to 20th Century Fox movie premieres and other VIP experiences and will distribute exclusive sneak peeks of the movies.

The first deal kicks off next Tuesday, Jan. 23, when T-Mobile customers will be able to purchase one $4 ticket to “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (which opens Jan. 26). The catch is that it’s a limited-time offer: T-Mobile customers must claim their discounted ticket by 4:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 24 and redeem it through Atom Tickets by Jan. 28.

For 20th Century Fox, the T-Mobile tie-up is not only aimed at getting more butts into theater seats — it’s also a way to promote Atom Tickets, the online-ticketing service in which the studio is an investor.

Atom Tickets’ other investors include Lionsgate and Disney. Atom sells tickets for close to 19,000 screens across the U.S., including AMC, Regal, Southern Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, B&B Theatres, and Arclight.

According to T-Mobile, movies have been the most popular deals in T-Mobile Tuesdays. Of the 63 million deals and freebies customers opted for in 2017, 61% redeemed a movie deal.

Last year, T-Mobile and 20th Century Fox Film teamed up to offer discounted tickets for “War for Planet of the Apes.” T-Mobile also has launched ticket promos for Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” and “Suicide Squad”; Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight”; Lionsgate’s “My Little Pony: The Movie”; and Universal/Legendary’s “Warcraft.”

Separately, AT&T has its own movie-rewards program for wireless and DirecTV subs. Under AT&T’s Ticket Twosdays offer, customers who purchase a regular ticket for Tuesday showings (via Fandango’s MovieTickets.com) are eligible to receive a second ticket for free ticket.

As part of promoting the new Fox pact, T-Mobile CEO John Legere tweeted a first-look clip from the “Maze Runner” movie on Tuesday:

