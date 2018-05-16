Syncbak Launches SBTV Platform to Stream Local TV Programming Nationwide

Syncbak, a streaming-TV provider that powers internet delivery of local TV programming in the U.S., is broadening its over-the-top horizons.

The company, whose backers include CBS and Gray Television, has introduced an expanded platform that lets broadcasters and content owners deliver local programming to viewers nationwide.

With its newly launched SBTV platform, Syncbak says, local stations can build live over-the-top channels both in the markets they currently serve — and anywhere else in the U.S., if they have the content rights to do so. In addition, the company has created a syndication marketplace to let content owners syndicate and license their live and on-demand programming for OTT delivery through local television stations that participate on SBTV.

The SBTV platform encompasses Syncbak’s existing SimpleSync over-the-top platform for local TV stations. Any station in the U.S. can elect to be carried on the SBTV app at no cost, according to the company. The solution also includes adSync, a dynamic ad-insertion technology designed to automatically manage local and national advertising spots based on a viewer’s location.

“I started Syncbak to connect every broadcaster to every viewer over the internet,” Jack Perry, founder and CEO of Syncbak, said in statement. “With SBTV our aim is even higher – to connect broadcasters, viewers, content owners, and advertisers.”

Currently, SimpleSync delivers live local programming on services including CBS All Access, Hulu With Live TV, and FuboTV, as well as hundreds of local station apps and websites.

This March, Gray Television’s KTUU station in Anchorage, Alaska, used SBTV to stream the famed Iditarod dogsled race live both locally and nationwide. “We’re very excited about the possibilities for our live local programming,” Julia Campbell, VP of media systems for Gray Television said in a statement.

With Syncbak’s Cloud Syndication Marketplace, stations can syndicate their original programming in markets where the broadcaster currently does not have a station. For example, Gray Television’s “MomsEveryday” is carried in 56 designated market areas — and it’s also available on SBTV to stations in the nation’s other 154 DMAs.

For the launch of SBTV, Syncbak has stocked the Cloud Syndication Marketplace with more than a dozen shows. Those include food series “Food. Curated.,” hosted by Liza de Guia, which airs in New York City on NYC Media’s NYC Life channel; the show is now syndicated in every DMA where SBTV has a local affiliate.

According to Brian Brady, CEO of Northwest Broadcasting, SBTV will give the broadcast group tools to deliver “unique, hyperlocal OTT channels,” adding: “I know every one of my stations is ready for subscription OTT as well.”

On Wednesday evening, Syncbak is hosting a “TechFronts” event at its New York media center, where it plans to conduct the first, direct-to-OTT live stream with dynamic ad insertion to viewers across the U.S. in all 210 designated market areas on the SBTV app or its syncbak.tv website.

Syncbak-powered services currently reach 98% of the U.S. population across 195 markets, representing 54 stations groups and all major networks, including CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and the CW. Syncbak’s investors include CBS, Gray Television, the National Association of Broadcasters, and the Consumer Technology Association.