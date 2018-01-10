Survios to Open VR Arcade in Torrance, Partner With Theaters, Retailers on VR Pods

Los Angeles-based VR startup Survios is going places: The company plans to open its very own VR arcade in Torrance, California in the coming months, and use it as a testing ground for a much more ambitious retail roll-out. To power both, Survios has been developing VR pods the company internally calls Tesseracts, company representatives said on the sidelines of the CES in Las Vegas.

Survios is best known for the VR game “Raw Data,” and more recently announced the VR music creation software “Electronauts.” But the company has long also been active in the VR arcade space, and worked with VR arcade operators in 36 countries all around the world.

Now, it wants to take its location-based VR plans to the next level with the help of a custom-built pod that can be placed in any retail location to enable it to run VR experiences. These pods, which are currently code-named “Tesseract,” are optimized for both easy operation and social game-play.

All of the walls of the Tesseract are made out of glass, which doubles as display space for integrated throw projectors. This will enable onlookers to not only see the player, but also the VR environment they’re in, said Survios bizdev associate Megan Massok. “One of the best things about VR is watching people in VR.”

Eventually, Survios wants to bring these pods to retail locations, theaters and the likes. The company already has deals in place with a key retailer and a theater chain, but representatives weren’t ready to share any details on those partnerships just yet Wednesday.