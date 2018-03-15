Survios Partners With MGM on ‘Creed: Rise to Glory’ VR Game

Los Angeles-based virtual reality (VR) startup Survios has partnered with MGM Interactive on the production and release of a “Creed: Rise to Glory” VR boxing game. Survios plans to first show off the game at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next week, and release it around the time the “Creed” sequel reaches theaters later this year.

Players of the game get to step into the shoes of Adonis Creed to practice with Rocky Balboa and eventually take on opponents in the ring as well. The title makes use of some special VR game mechanics that Survios has dubbed “phantom melee technology,” and that are supposed to recreate the feeling of taking punches, and getting fatigued as the fight drags on.

“We are excited to bring MGM’s IP to life in virtual reality with our partners at Survios,” said MGM global licensing VP Tricia Samuels in a statement. “As our first VR collaboration, ‘Creed: Rise to Glory’ instantly delivers in both style and substance. The immersive experience truly allows players to become Adonis Creed with every blow they take and punch they throw.”

MGM led a Series C round of funding in Survios in 2016. The VR startup is best known for the VR game “Raw Data,” but recently branched out with the release of the VR racing game “Sprint Vector,” as well as the recently-announced “Electronauts” VR music creation app.

Survios is also one of the pioneers of location-based VR, and has built out a distribution network for VR arcades in 36 countries. The company also has plans to open its own VR arcade in Torrance, Calif., and partner with retailers to bring custom-designed VR pods to locations across the country. “Creed: Rise to Glory” will be available in VR arcades as well, confirmed a spokesperson.

“In all the VR experiences we build, we aim to make our players feel empowered, and ‘Creed: Rise to Glory’ accomplishes this in a very cinematic and active way,” said Survios co-founder and chief creative officer James Iliff in a statement. “We’re throwing players into iconic boxing arenas, trading blows with the top fighters from the franchise, all while experiencing the thrills and showtime dramatics of the ultimate Hollywood-style boxing exhibition.”