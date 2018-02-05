Super Bowl Ads: YouTube Reveals Top 10 Most-Viewed Spots

One of the biggest winners out of Super Bowl LII’s advertising blitz: Amazon’s spot showcasing the Alexa voice assistant, which generated the most views on YouTube as of early Monday.

Major movies and TV shows also made a splash on YouTube’s ranking of the top 10 most-viewed Super Bowl ads. Those included Amazon Studios series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story”; HBO’s “Westworld” season 2; Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”; and Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War.”

In the Amazon spot, Alexa has lost her voice — and the ecommerce giant taps several celebs to fill in. But it turns out that Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins deliver, um, ineffective assistance to users in Alexa’s stead. Note that Amazon released the ad on Jan. 31, four days ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

As of 1 a.m. Eastern on Monday, here are the top-viewed ads on game day, according to YouTube:

All told, viewership of Super Bowl LII ads on YouTube has increased 16% year to date vs. 2017, with viewership on living-room devices increasing by 52%.

Related TV Ratings: Super Bowl LII Down Slightly in Early Numbers Super Bowl Ad Review: Why Madison Avenue Chose Pop Over Politics

Also on YouTube, songs by Justin Timberlake — who headlined the Super Bowl LII halftime show — peaked at over 500,000 views per hour in the U.S. during the Feb. 4 game. That’s almost 500% higher than his hourly average on Jan. 28, the previous Sunday. Timberlake tunes also saw a lift on Spotify.

Meanwhile, the top two trending questions on Google search during the Super Bowl weren’t about the game itself. The No. 1 query: “Where was Prince from?”, after the late artist was featured in Timberlake’s halftime set. (Answer: Minneapolis.) That was followed by, “How old is Steven Tyler?” (the 69-year-old rocker starred as a time traveler in Kia Motors’ ad); “What is the Super Bowl score?”; “Is Justin Timberlake married?” (yes, to Jessica Biel); and “How old is Justin Timberlake?” (he just turned 37 on Jan. 31).