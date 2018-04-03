Studio71 Hires Andrew Strauser, Formerly With TLC and Jennifer Lopez’s Production Shingle, as SVP Unscripted

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andrew Strauser
CREDIT: Paul Smith

Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content.

In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted.

Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican (“World of Dance”) where he oversaw all creative and development under its first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Prior to Nuyorican, Strauser worked at Discovery’s TLC for more than eight years as VP, talent development and casting, with a focus on developing talent-driven programming for TLC and its digital platforms.

While at the cable network, he created TLC franchise “Cake Boss” which spawned two spinoffs, “Next Great Baker” and “Bakery Boss.” He also developed series including “Playhouse Masters,” “All About Sex,” “Labor Games” and wedding specials for both Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza and Nick and Vanessa Lachey. In addition, Strauser oversaw TLC’s casting efforts for shows like “90 Day Fiancé,” “Long Lost Family,” “Say Yes To The Dress,” “LA Ink,” “New York Ink” and “What Not To Wear.”

“Andy joining Studio71 comes at the perfect time as our slate continues to grow and our network and platform relationships expand,” Gholam said in a statement. “His proven track record for developing and producing high quality talent and series, as well as his reputation, in the industry for being a collaborative and hardworking executive makes him the perfect addition to our team.”

In December, German media conglomerate ProSiebenSat.1 merged Studio71 and Red Arrow Entertainment Group into a new division, Red Arrow Studios.

More Digital

  • Daniel Ek

    Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Talks Public Listing, Taylor Swift on ‘CBS This Morning’

    Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content. In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted. Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican […]

  • Facebook Mark Zuckerburg Data Privacy Scandal

    Facebook Under Fire: How Privacy Crisis Could Change Big Data Forever

    Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content. In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted. Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican […]

  • Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, reacts

    Twitter Renews MLB Deal to Live-Stream Free Weekly Games for 2018 Season

    Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content. In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted. Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican […]

  • Firefox Reality

    Mozilla Launches Firefox Reality, a Dedicated Browser for VR and AR Headsets

    Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content. In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted. Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican […]

  • Andrew Strauser

    Studio71 Hires Andrew Strauser, Formerly With TLC and Jennifer Lopez's Production Shingle, as SVP Unscripted

    Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content. In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted. Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican […]

  • The Soundboard with Elton John Amazon

    Amazon Announces Elton John 'Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More (EXCLUSIVE)

    Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content. In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted. Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican […]

  • Malaysia Fires up World's First Anti-Fake

    Malaysia Votes for World's First Anti-Fake News Legislation

    Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content. In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted. Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad