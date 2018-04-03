Studio71 Hires Andrew Strauser, Formerly With TLC and Jennifer Lopez’s Production Shingle, as SVP Unscripted

Digital-media company Studio71 has hired TV vet Andrew Strauser as senior VP of unscripted content.

In the new role, Strauser will be charged with developing and producing unscripted content for Studio71 across all platforms, reporting to Rabih Gholam, president of unscripted.

Strauser most recently served as head of unscripted for Jennifer Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican (“World of Dance”) where he oversaw all creative and development under its first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Prior to Nuyorican, Strauser worked at Discovery’s TLC for more than eight years as VP, talent development and casting, with a focus on developing talent-driven programming for TLC and its digital platforms.

While at the cable network, he created TLC franchise “Cake Boss” which spawned two spinoffs, “Next Great Baker” and “Bakery Boss.” He also developed series including “Playhouse Masters,” “All About Sex,” “Labor Games” and wedding specials for both Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza and Nick and Vanessa Lachey. In addition, Strauser oversaw TLC’s casting efforts for shows like “90 Day Fiancé,” “Long Lost Family,” “Say Yes To The Dress,” “LA Ink,” “New York Ink” and “What Not To Wear.”

“Andy joining Studio71 comes at the perfect time as our slate continues to grow and our network and platform relationships expand,” Gholam said in a statement. “His proven track record for developing and producing high quality talent and series, as well as his reputation, in the industry for being a collaborative and hardworking executive makes him the perfect addition to our team.”

In December, German media conglomerate ProSiebenSat.1 merged Studio71 and Red Arrow Entertainment Group into a new division, Red Arrow Studios.