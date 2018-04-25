Studio71 Signs Hannah Hart, FGTeeV, Loren Gray, Other Creators to Network

Old-school YouTube multichannel networks that have tens of thousands of creator partners are on their way out. But digital-media company Studio71 continues to strategically add big names to its network.

Hannah Hart is among the newest wave of Studio71’s partners; previously, she was affiliated with Kin Community, a women-targeted MCN. With the move, she joins longtime collaborators Mamrie Hart (no relation) and Grace Helbig, both of whom are signed with Studio71 and host daily talkshow “This Might Get…” produced by the studio.

Under the pact, Studio71 will help manage Hannah Hart’s digital strategy to grow her online presence. The comedian-foodie-author’s fanbase includes 2.5 million YouTube subscribers and more than 5.3 million followers across platforms. Hannah Hart is repped by UTA.

In addition, Studio71 announced new talent signings across several categories including Family Gaming Team (FGTeeV), a big YouTube gaming channel with 15 million subscribers; teen Loren Gray, one of the most popular creators on Musical.ly with over 25 million fans on the social-video app; Matt Steffanina, a dancer and celebrity choreographer who has more than 10 million YouTube subscribers; and AsapSCIENCE, which has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube and has collaborated on science-education videos with the likes of Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Karlie Kloss.

Studio71 also recently signed “Little Women: L.A.” star Terra Jolé, CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence, YouTube duo Sam and Colby, and vlogger couple Cole and Savannah LaBrant (Cole&Sav), who have 4.9 million subs, along with their daughter Everleigh Rose, who has her own channel, Everleigh Opens Toys (1.15 million subs). Cole&Sav and Everleigh Rose are repped by CAA.

The new group of creators joins Studio71’s existing roster that includes Roman Atwood, Lilly Singh, Mamrie Hart, Grace Helbig, Rhett & Link, Jimmy Tatro, Alex Wassabi, Christine Sydelko, WolfieRaps, Domo & Chrissy, Mayim Bialik and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Compared with bigger MCNs like BroadbandTV and Fullscreen, Studio71 has maintained a trim creator base. Studio71 manages 960 channels in the U.S. from 680 creators. Worldwide, it has around 1,500 channels in its network.

“With the addition of these talented individuals we are continuing to innovate the way the entertainment industry connects with digital storytellers and push the boundaries of what a leading network should exemplify — diversity, creativity and scale,” Studio71 president Dan Weinstein said in a statement.

Studio71 is owned by German media conglomerate ProSiebenSat.1. In December 2017, the company merged Studio71 and Red Arrow Entertainment Group into a new division, Red Arrow Studios.