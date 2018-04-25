Stephen Curry to Relaunch YouTube Channel With Show Featuring His Postgame Chats With Guests

Stephen Curry hasn’t posted anything to his YouTube channel in more than four years.

Now the Golden States Warriors superstar is relaunching the channel, officialstephcurry30, with a slate of original series starting with “5 Minutes From Home,” which premieres May 1.

The new series comes from Curry’s recently formed production company, Unanimous Media, which on Monday announced a wide-ranging, multiyear development and production deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The series and additional content for Curry’s YouTube channel is being co-developed, directed, and produced by digital studio Portal A in collaboration with Unanimous Media.

In “5 Minutes From Home,” Curry and a guest grab a late-night bite at a food truck near his Bay Area home after he heads home from a home game, chatting about a range of topics. Guests in the five-episode series include social-media stars Rudy Mancuso (pictured above with Curry) and Jesse Wellens; rapper Nipsey Hussle; Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf; and three basketball stars from Oakland’s McClymonds High School.

“Through my YouTube channel, I can continue to connect with people around the world and reach them in an authentic, consistent and unfiltered way,” Curry said in a statement. “I’m excited to share my life, passions, and personality with my fans.”

Currently, Curry’s channel on YouTube has about 223,000 subscribers. Unanimous and Portal A are working on a second digital series featuring the NBA player, in which he’ll offer his take on Silicon Valley, slated to be shot this summer.

The launch of the YouTube show will come in the middle of the 2018 NBA playoffs — and as Curry has been sidelined with a medial collateral ligament injury. The Warriors are seeking to defend their 2017 championship title without their star guard. Golden State knocked out the San Antonio Spurs in the first round Tuesday night, winning the series 4-1. The Warriors will face the New Orleans Pelicans in round 2.

“Stephen is one of the most relatable athletes in the world,” said Unanimous CEO Jeron Smith, who formed the company with Curry last year. The new series “provides an opportunity for him to connect with a broad spectrum of guests from all walks of life while allowing fans to get to know a more intimate side of him through this exploration.”

YouTube provided resources and strategic guidance to Curry’s team to relaunch his channel. Erick Peyton, chief creative officer at Unanimous, said going to YouTube “allows us to reach a global audience in a digital way. And we wanted no borders with the content. YouTube allowed us to do that.”

Unanimous Media’s scope is broader than just content about Curry himself. The company, housed at Sony’s Culver City lot, says it’s focused on TV, film and digital content centered around “family, faith-based and sports storytelling.” The Unanimous pact with Sony spans TV, film, electronics, gaming, virtual reality and partnerships; Smith declined to provide details of specific projects. The name of the company alludes to the idea of bringing people together — as well as a reference to Curry being the first and so far only player unanimously voted the NBA’s MVP, for the 2015-16 season.

Portal A, which has offices in L.A. and San Francisco, creates branded content and original entertainment. The studio is best known for producing the annual YouTube Rewind video.

A challenging part of producing “5 Minutes From Home” was that the crew had about one hour to shoot the footage for each episode, said Nate Houghteling, co-founder and executive producer at Portal A. That was edited down to 5-7 minutes per episode.

“Steph immediately got YouTube,” said Houghteling. “He had done his research, and he’s very passionate about the platform and the possibilities.”

Watch the trailer for Curry’s “5 Minutes From Home”: