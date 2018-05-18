Starz Hires Former Sony Pictures Television Exec Superna Kalle as EVP, International Digital Networks

Superna Kalle, a former longtime Sony Pictures Television exec, has joined Lionsgate’s Starz as executive VP of international digital networks.

Kalle will report directly to Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch and will be based in the company’s Santa Monica, Calif., office. She will lead the international expansion of Starz-branded digital and linear services and channels, overseeing strategy and operations.

Kalle spent 16 years at Sony Pictures Television, where she most recently served as SVP and GM of U.S. networks. At SPT, she launched Sony Movie Channel, Spanish-language movie network Cine Sony Television, and getTV, the company’s first digital subchannel dedicated to classic programming. Earlier, she was SPT’s SVP of international networks and VP of corporate development for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

After leaving Sony in 2015, Kalle was a senior adviser to several media companies — including Starz, Lionsgate, and CBS/Showtime — on international SVOD strategy, digital operations, restructuring and global business development.

“Superna is a globally respected digital and television executive,” Hirsch said in announcing her hire. “Superna’s deep experience in digital platforms, television networks, distribution and entering emerging markets will guide our international businesses, grow our channels’ digital presence and take us to the next level.”

Kalle holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from New York City’s Barnard College and an MBA New York U.’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Separately on the digital front, Starz earlier this year hired Ameesh Paleja, formerly CEO of Lionsgate-backed Atom Tickets, as chief technology officer.