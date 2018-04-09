‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Easily Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted atop the national home video sales charts by a wide margin the week ended March 31.

The eighth numbered installment of the “Star Wars” saga and the ninth live-action film in the franchise took in $620 million at the domestic box office and $1.33 billion worldwide — making it the top earner released in 2017. The Rian Johnson-directed film easily took the No. 1 spot on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart.

Dropping to No. 2 on both charts in its second week, after debuting in the top spot a week earlier, was Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which sold 29% as many copies as Last Jedi during the week.

Disney’s “Coco,” in its fifth week, moved up a slot to No. 3 on both charts.

Rounding out the top five on the overall sales chart were Warner’s “Justice League” at No. 4 and Fox’s “Ferdinand” at No. 5, which were No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, on the Blu-ray chart.

The No. 4 Blu-ray was another Disney-distributed title, “Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok,” which was No. 6 overall.

Related 'Star Wars' Fans Weigh in on the Great Porg Debate Dwayne Johnson Talks Bringing His Childhood Pastime to Life With 'Rampage'

Blu-ray accounted for a whopping 80% of first-week Last Jedi disc sales; 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray contributed 15% to the total.

On the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended April 1, the “Jumanji” sequel took the top spot for a second week, while “Justice League” held onto the No. 2 spot.

“Ferdinand” moved up a spot to No. 3, while “Last Jedi” debuted at No. 4 (Disney is the only studio without a distribution agreement to provide titles to top rental outlet Redbox, which limits copy depth on some top titles as the kiosk vendor acquires its Disney-distributed fare from retail stores).

Rounding out the top five is Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3, down two slots from the previous week.

John Latchem is Executive Editor of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/31/18:

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (new)

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

3. Coco

4. Justice League

5. Ferdinand

6. Thor: Ragnarok

7. Pitch Perfect 3

8. Wonder

9. The Star

10. The Shape of Water

11. Jumanji 2-Movie Collection

12. Jumanji

13. Despicable Me 3

14. Acts of Violence (new)

15. Spider-Man: Homecoming

16. Hop

17. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

18. The Lion King: Signature Collection

19. Downsizing

20. Lady and the Tramp: Signature Collection

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 4/1/18:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

2. Justice League

3. Ferdinand

4. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (new)

5. Pitch Perfect 3

6. Thor: Ragnarok

7. Downsizing

8. The Shape of Water

9. Coco

10. Acts of Violence (new)

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com.