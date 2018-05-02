Spotify Ends First Quarter as a Public Company With 75 Million Paying Subscribers

Spotify released its first-ever earnings report as a public company Wednesday, revealing that it ended the quarter with 75 million paying subscribers, and revenue of €1.139 billion (around $1.36 billion). The company had 170 million monthly active users in March.

These overall results weren’t really a surprise to anyone, as Spotify had given pretty detailed guidance on its first-quarter earnings at the end of March. However, a closer look at the numbers showed some signs that apparently made Wall Street nervous:

Spotify’s revenue grew 26 percent year over year, but declined 1 percent quarter-over-quarter. Spotify’s stock price fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading immediately following the release.

The company’s operating loss was $49 million for the quarter.

Spotify expects to end Q2 with 79-83 million paying subscribers, an a total of 175-180 million. At the end of 2018, it forecasts to have 92-96 million paying subscribers, as well as 198-208 million monthly active users.

