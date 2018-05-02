You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify Ends First Quarter as a Public Company With 75 Million Paying Subscribers

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, . Spotify, the No. 1 music streaming service which has drawn comparisons to Netflix, is about to find out how it plays on the stock market in an unusual IPOFinancial Markets Wall Street Spotify IPO, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Spotify released its first-ever earnings report as a public company Wednesday, revealing that it ended the quarter with 75 million paying subscribers, and revenue of €1.139 billion (around $1.36 billion). The company had 170 million monthly active users in March.

These overall results weren’t really a surprise to anyone, as Spotify had given pretty detailed guidance on its first-quarter earnings at the end of March. However, a closer look at the numbers showed some signs that apparently made Wall Street nervous:

Spotify’s revenue grew 26 percent year over year, but declined 1 percent quarter-over-quarter. Spotify’s stock price fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading immediately following the release.

The company’s operating loss was $49 million for the quarter.

Spotify expects to end Q2 with 79-83 million paying subscribers, an a total of 175-180 million. At the end of 2018, it forecasts to have 92-96 million paying subscribers, as well as 198-208 million monthly active users.

Developing.

More Digital

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Ends First Quarter as a Public Company With 75 Million Paying Subscribers

    Spotify released its first-ever earnings report as a public company Wednesday, revealing that it ended the quarter with 75 million paying subscribers, and revenue of €1.139 billion (around $1.36 billion). The company had 170 million monthly active users in March. These overall results weren’t really a surprise to anyone, as Spotify had given pretty detailed guidance […]

  • Oculus Go Sideloading: How to Transfer

    Oculus Go Hack: How to Transfer Files to and From Facebook’s New VR Headset

    Spotify released its first-ever earnings report as a public company Wednesday, revealing that it ended the quarter with 75 million paying subscribers, and revenue of €1.139 billion (around $1.36 billion). The company had 170 million monthly active users in March. These overall results weren’t really a surprise to anyone, as Spotify had given pretty detailed guidance […]

  • SportsCenter

    ESPN to Launch Daily Digital 'SportsCenter' Series, Late-Night Show With Katie Nolan

    Spotify released its first-ever earnings report as a public company Wednesday, revealing that it ended the quarter with 75 million paying subscribers, and revenue of €1.139 billion (around $1.36 billion). The company had 170 million monthly active users in March. These overall results weren’t really a surprise to anyone, as Spotify had given pretty detailed guidance […]

  • Streaming Placeholder

    JAAK Moves Ahead with Blockchain Pilot, Joined by BMG, Global Music Rights, Warner Music, Others

    Spotify released its first-ever earnings report as a public company Wednesday, revealing that it ended the quarter with 75 million paying subscribers, and revenue of €1.139 billion (around $1.36 billion). The company had 170 million monthly active users in March. These overall results weren’t really a surprise to anyone, as Spotify had given pretty detailed guidance […]

  • SoundCloud Names Nancy Hood to Lead

    SoundCloud Names Nancy Hood to Lead its Consumer Business

    Spotify released its first-ever earnings report as a public company Wednesday, revealing that it ended the quarter with 75 million paying subscribers, and revenue of €1.139 billion (around $1.36 billion). The company had 170 million monthly active users in March. These overall results weren’t really a surprise to anyone, as Spotify had given pretty detailed guidance […]

  • India’s Viacom 18 Reaches Digital Tipping

    India’s Viacom 18 Reaches Digital Tipping Point

    Spotify released its first-ever earnings report as a public company Wednesday, revealing that it ended the quarter with 75 million paying subscribers, and revenue of €1.139 billion (around $1.36 billion). The company had 170 million monthly active users in March. These overall results weren’t really a surprise to anyone, as Spotify had given pretty detailed guidance […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad