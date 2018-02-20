Spotify Hints at Hardware Plans in New Job Listings

Spotify is getting ready to branch out into consumer hardware: The music startup is looking to fill multiple roles on its hardware team, including a project manager who is supposed to have “experience within hardware production and engineering.”

“Spotify is on its way to creating its first physical products and setting up an operational organisation for manufacturing, supply chain, sales & marketing,” according to another job listing, which goes on to describe the job this way: “You will define and manage distribution, supply, logistics, fulfillment and customer service for hardware products. “

The job listings, which were first spotted by MusicAlly, are just the latest evidence that Spotify is looking to make its own hardware. The company was already looking to fill a hardware position in early 2017, at the time describing the project as “a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles.”

That description spurred speculations that Spotify may be working on a wearable product, perhaps a portable music player optimized for streaming. The new listings don’t add any more details to the nature of the product, only describing it as”connected hardware” capable of impacting “the way the world experiences music.”

Spotify has for some years worked with consumer electronics companies to bring its streaming service to internet-connected speakers and similar devices via its Spotify Connect program. The company’s music service currently runs on over 300 connected products, ranging from Wifi speakers to smart watches to car entertainment systems. However, Spotify has yet to publicly announce any plans to manufacture its own branded hardware, and a Spotify spokesperson declined to comment Tuesday.

The news of a renewed focus on developing its own hardware comes just as Spotify is gearing up for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. This rarely-used process will allow the company to go public without a traditional IPO. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that such a direct listing could happen as early as next month.