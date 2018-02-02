Spotify (Finally) Adds Songwriter and Producer Credits

Spotify has addressed a long-standing complaint about its service by adding songwriter, producer and musician credits for tracks on its desktop platform, effective today. Users can right-click on a track and select “Show Credits” from the menu of options to view information on performers, songwriters and producers.

In a blog post the company explained the new process and asked for patience (to be fair, it’s a lot of data). “At launch, we’re showing information we have from record label-provided metadata, and will also display the source of the credits so you know where it’s coming from,” the post reads. “We realize some of the label-provided credits are incomplete or may contain inaccuracies, but this is just the first step in displaying songwriter credits on Spotify. The feature will continually evolve to become more efficient, provide better functionality, and incorporate more information from industry partners over time.”

“Songwriters are an integral force behind the music we love,” said Tiffany Kumar, Spotify’s Global Head of Songwriter Relations. “With the newly launched credits feature, we aim to increase songwriter and producer visibility and, in turn, foster discovery among new collaborators, industry partners, and fans.”

“The more we share information, the more opportunities we can help create for songwriters,” added Annika Goldman, ‎the company’s Director of Music Publishing Operations. “This is just the beginning of making songwriter and producer credits more easily available to Spotify listeners, and we look forward to continually improving that information, in close collaboration with our music industry partners.”

Songwriter Ali Tamposi (Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, and others) said, “We’re all artists in our own right, and every artist appreciates being recognized for their hard work. I’m excited and grateful to see this new feature on Spotify.”

The new credits feature follows on the heels of other Spotify songwriter-focused initiatives, including the launch of the Secret Genius program and awards.