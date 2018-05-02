SoundCloud Names Nancy Hood to Lead its Consumer Business

SoundCloud today announced that Nancy Hood will join the streaming platform as Senior Vice President, Listener. In her new role, Hood will lead the growth and expansion of SoundCloud’s global consumer listener business, which encompasses consumer subscriptions and advertising. She will be based in New York and report to Chief Operating Officer, Michael Weissman.

Hood joins SoundCloud from PayPal, where she was Head of Consumer for PayPal Credit. Prior to PayPal, she was Senior Vice President of Marketing at Audible, an Amazon company, where she led the acquisition, engagement, merchandising, business development, and media functions. Previously, she spent over a decade at American Express, where she held multiple executive positions including Vice President of Customer Acquisition and Vice President/GM of Strategic Card Partnerships; earlier in her career, she practiced law at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

“SoundCloud has a unique two-sided ecosystem, serving both creators and listeners. We are incredibly excited to bring focused leadership to our consumer business and drive continued growth in the marketplace,” said Weissman. “With a wealth of consumer internet experience and an incredibly strong sense of how to lead and build consumer subscription businesses, Nancy is the perfect fit to help SoundCloud expand.”

Related Twitter's Annual Report Reveals That Its $70 Million SoundCloud Investment Was a Bust Lil Uzi Vert Tops SoundCloud Year-End Charts

“As the world’s largest open audio platform, SoundCloud delivers a differentiated listening experience, driven by its vibrant creator community, to consumers who want to be the first to discover what’s new, now and next in music and audio,” said Hood. “I look forward to further shaping and growing SoundCloud’s consumer offering, bringing brands more creative opportunities to engage with our community and amplifying our presence in additional markets.”

SoundCloud struggled in recent years as it moved from a free streaming platform to a more conventional streaming service and laid off much of its staff in 2017, although the company ultimately secured $170 million of new funding from the Raine Group and Singapore’s Temasek in August. However, that deal came with a corporate restructure that wiped out many of the start-up’s early investors, and ultimately also forced out SoundCloud’s founding CEO Alexander Ljung. Former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor was named CEO when the new funding was announced.