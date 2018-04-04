You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Music Cashed In More Than $260 Million Worth of Spotify Shares in IPO

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sony Music Entertainment sold 17.2% of its shares in Spotify on Tuesday, yielding a gain for the label of $260 million or more, according to a notice Sony shared with investors.

At the time of Spotify’s initial public offering, Sony Music Entertainment owned 5.7% of Spotify’s outstanding shares, or 10.16 million shares.

SME did not disclose the value of the Spotify shares it sold Tuesday. Spotify’s stock opened at $165.90 per share at 12:43 p.m. ET before closing at $149.01. Given that it sold about 1.74 million shares, at the closing price that would have been worth around $260 million.

Sony estimated that the total net gain in value of its Spotify holdings (including the shares it sold Tuesday) to be recorded for the quarter ending April 27, 2018, would be about $1 billion (approximately 105 billion yen). That’s based on the Spotify closing share price on April 3.

However, Sony acknowledged in the notice to shareholders on Wednesday, given that the market value of Spotify’s stock following the IPO “may be volatile,” the value could fluctuate “during the period that SME continues to hold the shares.”

Indeed, Spotify’s stock was down more than 5% Wednesday in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange, as investor excitement following the IPO cooled off.

Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group also own stakes in Spotify, reported to be around 4%, but they aren’t required to disclose stock sales under SEC rules.

More Digital

  • Sony Music Cashed More Than $260

    Sony Music Cashed In More Than $260 Million Worth of Spotify Shares in IPO

    Sony Music Entertainment sold 17.2% of its shares in Spotify on Tuesday, yielding a gain for the label of $260 million or more, according to a notice Sony shared with investors. At the time of Spotify’s initial public offering, Sony Music Entertainment owned 5.7% of Spotify’s outstanding shares, or 10.16 million shares. SME did not […]

  • The Long Dark

    Skybound Entertainment Launches Video Game Offshoot

    Sony Music Entertainment sold 17.2% of its shares in Spotify on Tuesday, yielding a gain for the label of $260 million or more, according to a notice Sony shared with investors. At the time of Spotify’s initial public offering, Sony Music Entertainment owned 5.7% of Spotify’s outstanding shares, or 10.16 million shares. SME did not […]

  • JoJo Fletcher

    DramaFever Adds 'The Bachelorette' Past Seasons in Exclusive Deal, Names Rena Liu New GM

    Sony Music Entertainment sold 17.2% of its shares in Spotify on Tuesday, yielding a gain for the label of $260 million or more, according to a notice Sony shared with investors. At the time of Spotify’s initial public offering, Sony Music Entertainment owned 5.7% of Spotify’s outstanding shares, or 10.16 million shares. SME did not […]

  • Reelio logo

    Fullscreen Acquires Influencer-Marketing Firm Reelio

    Sony Music Entertainment sold 17.2% of its shares in Spotify on Tuesday, yielding a gain for the label of $260 million or more, according to a notice Sony shared with investors. At the time of Spotify’s initial public offering, Sony Music Entertainment owned 5.7% of Spotify’s outstanding shares, or 10.16 million shares. SME did not […]

  • YouTube shooting

    YouTube Shooting Suspect Was Angry About 'Demonetization,' Father Warned Cops

    Sony Music Entertainment sold 17.2% of its shares in Spotify on Tuesday, yielding a gain for the label of $260 million or more, according to a notice Sony shared with investors. At the time of Spotify’s initial public offering, Sony Music Entertainment owned 5.7% of Spotify’s outstanding shares, or 10.16 million shares. SME did not […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify Before Congress on April 11

    Sony Music Entertainment sold 17.2% of its shares in Spotify on Tuesday, yielding a gain for the label of $260 million or more, according to a notice Sony shared with investors. At the time of Spotify’s initial public offering, Sony Music Entertainment owned 5.7% of Spotify’s outstanding shares, or 10.16 million shares. SME did not […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad