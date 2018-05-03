You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sonos Invites Media to June 6 Hardware Event

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonos

Smart speaker maker Sonos sent out an invite for a June 6 event in San Francisco this morning, with the invite strongly hinting at the introduction of some home theater hardware. The invite comes just days after a FCC filing suggested that Sonos will soon release a new version of its soundbar.

Sonos home theater invite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonos

Earlier this week, Variety was first to report that Sonos had filed regulatory documents with the FCC for a “home theater speaker.” The filings were heavily redacted, but publicly available documents suggested that the device will come with an integrated microphone for far-field voice control as well as a HDMI port.

Sonos introduced its first soundbar, dubbed the Playbar, back in 2013. That device doesn’t feature HDMI, and instead uses optical out to connect to the TV. Last year, Sonos also introduced its first speaker with integrated microphones for voice control, which makes use of Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

Sonos is currently preparing for an IPO, which reportedly could come as early as June as well. The company wants to use the public offering to raise additional funds, which could be used for a further retail expansion.

More Digital

  • Sonos May Introduce Smart Soundbar at

    Sonos Invites Media to June 6 Hardware Event

    Smart speaker maker Sonos sent out an invite for a June 6 event in San Francisco this morning, with the invite strongly hinting at the introduction of some home theater hardware. The invite comes just days after a FCC filing suggested that Sonos will soon release a new version of its soundbar. Earlier this week, […]

  • Zola - Today show wedding John

    Comcast Leads $100 Million Round in Zola, Wedding-Registry Startup, Joined by NBCU

    Smart speaker maker Sonos sent out an invite for a June 6 event in San Francisco this morning, with the invite strongly hinting at the introduction of some home theater hardware. The invite comes just days after a FCC filing suggested that Sonos will soon release a new version of its soundbar. Earlier this week, […]

  • ‘La Casa de Papel’ : 5

    ‘La Casa de Papel’ : 5 Creative Cruxes

    Smart speaker maker Sonos sent out an invite for a June 6 event in San Francisco this morning, with the invite strongly hinting at the introduction of some home theater hardware. The invite comes just days after a FCC filing suggested that Sonos will soon release a new version of its soundbar. Earlier this week, […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Inside Alibaba and Tencent's Plans for World Media Domination

    Smart speaker maker Sonos sent out an invite for a June 6 event in San Francisco this morning, with the invite strongly hinting at the introduction of some home theater hardware. The invite comes just days after a FCC filing suggested that Sonos will soon release a new version of its soundbar. Earlier this week, […]

  • Singapore's AllRites Launches Digital Film, TV

    Singapore's AllRites Launches Digital Film, TV Marketplace

    Smart speaker maker Sonos sent out an invite for a June 6 event in San Francisco this morning, with the invite strongly hinting at the introduction of some home theater hardware. The invite comes just days after a FCC filing suggested that Sonos will soon release a new version of its soundbar. Earlier this week, […]

  • Google's Latest Doodle "Back to the

    Google Celebrates Pioneering Filmmaker Georges Méliès With First-Ever VR Doodle

    Smart speaker maker Sonos sent out an invite for a June 6 event in San Francisco this morning, with the invite strongly hinting at the introduction of some home theater hardware. The invite comes just days after a FCC filing suggested that Sonos will soon release a new version of its soundbar. Earlier this week, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad