Sonos Invites Media to June 6 Hardware Event

Smart speaker maker Sonos sent out an invite for a June 6 event in San Francisco this morning, with the invite strongly hinting at the introduction of some home theater hardware. The invite comes just days after a FCC filing suggested that Sonos will soon release a new version of its soundbar.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonos

Earlier this week, Variety was first to report that Sonos had filed regulatory documents with the FCC for a “home theater speaker.” The filings were heavily redacted, but publicly available documents suggested that the device will come with an integrated microphone for far-field voice control as well as a HDMI port.

Sonos introduced its first soundbar, dubbed the Playbar, back in 2013. That device doesn’t feature HDMI, and instead uses optical out to connect to the TV. Last year, Sonos also introduced its first speaker with integrated microphones for voice control, which makes use of Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

Sonos is currently preparing for an IPO, which reportedly could come as early as June as well. The company wants to use the public offering to raise additional funds, which could be used for a further retail expansion.