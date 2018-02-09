You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sonos Pokes Fun at Apple’s Homepod Launch

Janko Roettgers

Apple started shipping its Homepod speaker Friday, and smart speaker competitor Sonos was ready to celebrate — with a tweet that poked fun at Apple, while also pointing to one of the Homepod’s biggest weaknesses.

“Good luck with your Homepod launch Apple. We made you a playlist,” Sonos said in the tweet. It contained a playlist of songs that spelled out its own kind of welcome message with song titles. Put together, those titles read:

“Hello Apple, Something About Us, Together, Feels Right, Even Though, You’re Crazy, For This, Home, Pod, Remember, Two Is Better Than One, Just Playing (Dreams), It’s a Party, Everybody’s Coming to My House, Even You, Come As You Are, Fruit Machine, No Matter What You’re Told, We’re Going to Be Friends, Over Everything.”

But Sonos didn’t just call the Homepod “Fruit Machine.” The company also decided to compile that playlist on Spotify, for a reason: At this point, Homepod users can’t launch Spotify playlists on the device. That’s because unlike Sonos products, the Homepod only natively integrates with Apple Music, and no third-party music service. Homepod users instead have to launch Spotify on their iPhone or iPad, and then use Airplay to send it to the speaker.

In a way, sending this tweet with a Spotify playlist was like baking a sugar-dripping birthday cake for a diabetic.

Brands poking fun at each other is not a new phenomenon on Twitter, but don’t expect Apple to respond to Sonos’ taunts. Apple has been using the service quite a bit for advertising, most recently running ads for the Homepod — but 18 months after joining Twitter, Apple still hasn’t sent out even a single tweet.

